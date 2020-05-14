Bright Osayi-Samuel: QPR reject £3m bid from Club Brugge for winger | Football News





Queens Park Rangers have rejected a £3m bid for Bright Osayi-Samuel from Belgian facet Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old ahead has been one of many Sky Bet Championship membership’s standout performers this season.

He has one 12 months left on his present deal and has not too long ago been linked with strikes to West Ham and Norwich.

Brugge had been hopeful they might entice London-born Osayi-Samuel abroad with the inducement of Champions League soccer subsequent season.

It isn’t but identified whether or not Brugge will return with an improved supply.

Osayi-Samuel began his profession with Blackpool earlier than transferring to QPR in September 2017.

He has since scored 10 objectives in 84 appearances for QPR and has loved his most efficient season so far through the 2019/20 marketing campaign, netting six occasions in 32 video games.