Brigadier Gerard switch gets approval from Fellowes | Racing News

Charlie Fellowes is delighted to see the Brigadier Gerard Stakes will now be run at Haydock as he eyes the Group Three contest for King Ottokar.

The 10-furlong warmth was initially pencilled in for Newmarket on June 5, ought to racing resume as hoped on June 1, however has now been switched to Haydock on June 7.

The transfer to Merseyside has happy Fellowes, as his runner has proven a desire for some ease underfoot, together with when ending third within the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot final 12 months.

He mentioned: “That put an enormous smile on my face. I could not imagine it once I learn the place the race had been moved to as that was the one one I wasn’t 100 per cent joyful about.

“Haydock is a stunning, flat monitor and if you are going to get rain in any a part of the nation, you’d should suppose it is extra attainable within the the north west.

“He’ll be trained for the race, but much like if it had been at Newmarket, I wouldn’t run him unless I was 100 per cent happy with the ground.”

Fellowes has excessive hopes for King Ottokar and can take a affected person method with the Motivator colt, who has received two of his six begins.

However, Fellowes might take into account a attainable worldwide journey subsequent 12 months, with the Sydney Autumn Carnival on the radar after British runner Addeybb secured double Group One gold this 12 months, within the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The Newmarket coach added: “It’s early within the season and there isn’t any level in speeding with him.

“We have gotten half an eye fixed on taking him to Australia for the Autumn Carnival and the races William Haggas received this 12 months.

“Sydney in April could suit him if he’s up to it, as the ground tends to be soft.”