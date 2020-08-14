Brieftons Glass Water Bottles: 6 Pack, 18 Oz, Stainless Steel Leak Proof Lid, Premium Soda Lime, Best As Reusable Drinking Bottle, Sauce Jar, Juice Beverage Container, Kefir Kit – With Cleaning Brush



Stylish, Economical, Safe Beverage Bottles for Use at Home or On the Go



Thousands of our customers have come to love their Brieftons glass bottles, and it’s all for a good reason. Not only are these bottles stylish and beautiful to look at, they are also tough, durable, chemical free, safe and convenient to use. The specially designed silicone O rings ensure the bottles are leak-proof no matter how and where you place them. The extra-wide mouth on these bottles makes it easy to clean and fill them. And we make cleaning even easier for you with a long bottle brush (included in the pack). The generous but manageable size makes these bottles the perfect solution for storing your favorite drinks, juice and smoothies at home, or with you on the move. Try them and you will love them!

Why settle for a cheap alternative when you can have a premium set of reusable glass water bottles that will last you a lifetime?



Unlike cheap plastic water bottles that leech chemicals, toxins and odors, Brieftons Glass Water Bottles are food safe and completely free of lead, cadmium, BPA & phthalates. They are perfect for storing juices and other liquids for cooking, allowing you to prepare, and conveniently store for later use. Use these bottles to as safe and convenient refrigerator organization for your drinks/juices/sauces, or take them with you to the gym, office, outdoor picnic, or wherever life takes you.

Made of ultra clear soda lime glass, the Brieftons Glass Water Bottles have a low expansion rate, high temperature resistance, high strength and hardness, high transmittance and high chemical stability. They are easy to wash, and come with an air tight cap to ensure they are completely leak proof.

What Makes the Brieftons Glass Bottles Unique?



✓ Great value set of 6 classy, thick, top quality glass bottles, perfect for water, liquids, juices, drinks, brew, coffee, tea, sauces, salad dressing, kefir, fermented drinks and more

✓ Made from lead/cadmium/BPA/phthalates free, food-safe thick soda lime glass with superior impact resistance

✓ Odour free, chemical free

✓ Easy to clean. Includes a large bottle cleaning brush for easy hand washing

✓ Each bottle comes with an air tight, leak proof, 201-grade stainless steel cap, with a food grade silicone O-ring for an air-tight, water-tight seal no matter how and where you place the bottle

✓ Suitable for both warm and cold beverages

✓ Slim design for easy storage in a fridge, cupboard, handbag, gym bag, school bag, and most cars’ cup holders

✓ Ideally used as juice containers, fermentation jars, kefir starter kits, juicing bottles, multi purpose air tight jars, beverage or drink jugs for everyday use

Stylish, Classic Look

Your freshly squeezed juices look beautiful on your table & in your fridge in these classy air-tight bottles. The slim design gives the bottles a stylish, classic look, no matter where and how you use it.

Air and Water Tight Stainless Steel Caps for a Leak-Free Experience

Each cap is lined with a silicone O-ring so it will never leave a leaky mess in your car or bag, no matter how you place the bottle. Oxygen can’t get in to break down the enzymes and ruin your juices.

Tough and Durable

Made of thick, ultra clear soda lime glass, the Brieftons Glass Water Bottles are tough and durable. They are non permeable, have a low expansion rate and superior resistance to impact.

What You Get With Your Purchase



6 clear soda lime glass bottles with lids. Capacity: 18 Oz. Measures: 8.7 inches (Height) x 2.6 inches (Diameter). Mouth opening: 1.2 inches (Inner diameter) or 1.6 inches (Outer diameter).

Each bottle comes with a 201-grade stainless steel cap with a removable silicone O-ring for an air-tight, water-tight, leak-proof seal.

A large bottle cleaning brush for easy hand washing.

2 exclusive juicing recipe e-books in digital format (Brieftons’ Quick Juice Recipes e-book and Brieftons Guide to Juicing e-book) downloadable from our website, to get you started as quickly as possible.

Try Them and You Will Love Them

Stop struggling with flimsy, hard-to-fill plastic bottles and worrying about what their chemicals are doing to your body and the environment.Don’t settle for less and choose the best with your Brieftons Glass Water Bottles today!

Care Instructions

The glass bottle’s body is dishwasher safe and can also be hand washed.

The provided bottle brush can be used to clean the inside of the glass bottles.

Hand wash the lids and the O-rings only. Do not sterilize them in hot water.

Do not subject the glass bottles to extreme high or low temperatures.

Do not put the glass bottles in the microwave or in the freezer.

