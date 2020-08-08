Brief but widespread power outage across Upper Manhattan early Friday

MANHATTAN– New Yorkers across Upper Manhattan reported widespread power interruptions early Friday early morning. Service appeared to return for a lot of less than an hour later on.

Multiple Con Edison clients reported losing power around 5: 15 a.m., with the interruptions reaching from the East 60 s on the Upper East Side and up into the Harlem location on Manhattan’s West Side.

Affected locations were the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Morningside Heights, Hamilton Heights and Central Harlem.

“We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 a.m. this morning,” Con Ed stated in a declaration.

“The supply has been restored to those nteworks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side,” the energy business stated.

Videos from PIX11’s James Ford in Harlem revealed blocks of practically overall darkness in the Harlem location throughout the interruptions.

Video from PIX11 digital manufacturer Kristine Garcia, shot near East 72 nd and Third Avenue, revealed much of the Upper East Side in the dark throughout the temporary blackout.

Con Ed’s outage map leapt from simply 67 clients in Manhattan without power at 5 a.m. to almost 70,000 at around 5: 45 a.m.

Then, around 5: 45 a.m., numerous homeowners in the effected locations reported their power returning on.

By 6: 30 a.m., the …