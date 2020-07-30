Brie Larson’s Cover Of Taylor Swift’s The 1 Is A Must-Listen!

You know Brie Larson from her on-screen roles, but did you know she’s talented in the music department, as well?

If you haven’t caught her earlier acoustic covers, which have included Ariana Grande‘s Be Alright and more, you may not have known that she has a pretty solid set of pipes. The Captain Marvel star just took a stab at Taylor Swift‘s The 1, and it’s a must-listen!!

On Wednesday, Brie shared an 80-second clip to Instagram of her strumming the guitar while singing the track off of Taylor’s new album, Folklore, and it’s safe to say that her followers are very into the musical crossover based on the comments section:

“And she can sing?! Brie you’re a queen” “My fave actress covering my faves singers song 😍💕” “OMG THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER!! My two faves and my fave song off folklore” “THE SEROTONIN THIS VIDEO GAVE ME THANK U SO MUCH” “My favorite actress singing a song by my favorite singer 😍 I have been blessed ❤️”

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Would you like to hear more music from Brie? Give it a listen (above) and let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar & WENN/Avalon.]