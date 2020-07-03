Brie Larson Talks Mental Health & Movie Roles She Didn’t Get In First Video On Her New YouTube Channel

Brie Larson is ready to peel back the curtain!

In case you missed it, the 30-year-old Oscar winner launched a new YouTube channel this week and in her first video, she spoke at length about coping with social anxiety and how joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has allowed her to see herself in a new way.

In the inaugural, 21-minute clip titled, “So, I made a decision…” Larson got extremely candid about playing the titular role in Captain Marvel and how it had positive effects on her behalf mental health:

“For me, my baseline has been … I’m an introvert with asthma. Like, that’s been my story for myself. I’m introverted, I’m scared, I have social anxiety. And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Whoa, I’m not really that anymore.’”

Nice! It’s nice to listen to that a role which already so much pressure surrounding it actually helped bring Brie out of her shell. C’mon, y’all know MCU fans are hard to please! But it sounds like she ended up learning to be a stronger person through her on-screen persona and that’s truly dope.

The starlet added that “speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I’m scared of has just helped me so much.”

Speaking of interesting stories, the Avengers: Endgame star divulged several interesting movie roles she auditioned for and didn’t get:

“I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I acquired a set tire and I was like, ‘Oh, the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator, got a flat tire at the audition after which didn’t have the job.’”

Wow! Obviously, things still ended up more well on her behalf career despite those rejections but this is interesting to hear.

As for her new YT channel, the Just Mercy actress promised more fun tidbits like those, a healthy mixture of “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric [and] inclusive content” along with “silly content” and “ways for me to express myself personally” on the digital platform. She explained:

“YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it’s been like how to use my printer or it’s been watching like how to be a considerate activist. This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

We’re definitely intrigued! For more on what’s to come, ch-ch-check out the entire clip (below):

Brie also got a great begin her foyer into the YouTube world by appearing on First We Feast‘s talk show Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans. Watch her go through spicy wings while checking about the excitement of joining the online platform in the interview (below):

