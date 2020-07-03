Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on

She auditioned however was not solid for a job in a “Star Wars” film, together with starring roles in “The Hunger Games” and “Terminator: Genisys,” she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.
“I auditioned for ‘Star Wars,'” Larson mentioned. “I auditioned for ‘Hunger Games’, I auditioned for the ‘Terminator’ reboot. “I truly was enthusiastic about the ‘Terminator’ reboot at the moment as a result of I received a flat tire and I used to be like, ‘Oh the final time I received a flat tire was once I was driving into my audition for ‘Terminator.’ Got a flat tire on the audition, after which did not get the job.”
Jennifer Lawrence landed the function as Katniss Everdeen in “Hunger games” and Emilia Clarke starred in “Terminator: Genisys.”
Of the channel, Larson wrote, “Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined – make sure to follow them. Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey – be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!”
