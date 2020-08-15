Brie Larson Reveals Some HUGE Movie & TV Roles She Lost To Other Stars!

Think your preferred movie stars are over night successes? Brie Larson is here to offer you a truth check!

The Oscar winner has actually been shooting YouTube videos to consume time throughout the coronavirus quarantine, and in her latest video she chose to shed some light on a few of her expert failures– particularly, the roles she auditioned for however didn’t get!

During the 14-minute long vlog, the Captain Marvel star exposed that, like numerous other stars, she has actually dealt with numerous rejections in her profession. In all her years of auditioning, Brie stated she “got told ‘no’ 98 – 99% of the time.” Of course, like Lady GaGa states, all it takes is that one person in the space to state “yes,” and Brie went on to star in some extraordinary motion pictures. But, as she described, this video was committed to the roles she didn’t land– and there were some huge ones!

See which roles Brie auditioned for however didn’t get (listed below) …

The Big Bang Theory

Brie presumed as screening for the function of Penny in the hit CBS sit-com, which is SO CLOSE! But she was informed she was too young for the part; she’s 4 years more youthful than Kaley Cuoco, who was 22 when she landed the function.

Terminator …