Brie Larson reveals she turned down ‘Captain Marvel’ role a few times before signing on

In a brand-new YouTube video, the Oscar winner explained the audition procedure she went through and admitted she passed on Marvel Studio’s provide numerous times.

Larson stated, “Oh, I can’t do that. I have excessive stress and anxiety. That’s excessive for me. I do not believe I might deal with that,” in referral to the scope and appeal of the Marvel movies.

“I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me,” she remembered. “It was beyond my comprehension.”

When initially approached about the character, Larson stated she was making “Kong: Skull Island” with Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson however didn’t inform anybody (not even her mother) about the telephone call.

After she was done shooting “Kong,” Larson took a conference with Marvel and confessed she was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.”

” I was extremely amazed by the method that they were speaking about feminism and the method they were managing it,” she included. “They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.”