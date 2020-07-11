Brie Larson Dazzles Covering Ariana Grande’s Be Alright! WATCH!

We could be dealing with a pandemic, an economic downturn, a contentious political election season, and ongoing protests over racial injustice all at once… but Brie Larson wants one to know that everything’s going to Be Alright.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Friday to talk about a cover of Ariana Grande’s iconic uplifting hit. Larson’s stripped-down version of the song won Ari’s stamp of approval; the popstar share the post to her Story and commented: “my ! heart !”

This isn’t the very first time the Captain Marvel star paid tribute to the pop princess. In May 2019, she shared yet another cover video to her story, performing the track My Everything with the caption, “@arianagrande stan forever.”

The 30-year-old further proved her fandom when she famously dueted 7 Rings with co-star Samuel L. Jackson during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

If the actress’s singing chops astonished you, you obviously haven’t been following her for very long. Besides posting the casual cover, Larson actually had her own music career back the day. She even channeled her popstar days for an iconic role in the cult classic film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

Will musical performances be the alternative in Brie’s vlogging career? Only time will tell, but we sure hope so!