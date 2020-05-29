Brie Bella Says She & Hubby Daniel Bryan Are ‘Growing Apart’ – OH NO!

It hasn’t precisely been a fortunately ever after for Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan!

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s all new Total Bellas, Brie confessed she “could be happier” in her marriage and has been feeling distant from her husband of six years because of their busy schedules.

She instructed her twin sister Nikki Bella:

“We don’t have a lot of time together as a couple. At times we feel like single parents. When he comes back in time, I leave. We are kind of growing apart, we aren’t growing together.”

As followers know, Brie and Bryan, each professional wrestlers, obtained engaged in 2013 after virtually three years of relationship and stated “I do” a yr later. On prime of their schedules, the couple share 3-yr-outdated daughter Birdie, so romantic “quiet” time is a uncommon event for them as of late.

Brie defined:

“I think the one thing we’ve really lost is when you just spend that time together. The quiet time.”

It occurs!

When Nikki asks her twin if she’s pleased, Brie lamented:

“I know I could be happier, I know I could have a better marriage. I feel like he wishes I was still that girl he met eight years ago… In the last eight years, Bryan and I have just wanted different things than we wanted together in the beginning. I feel like we really have to come up with some compromises.”

While their marriage might have some work, Brie stated her husband is attempting to do his half by planning an upcoming getaway for simply the 2 of them.

She shared:

“If I want my marriage to work, I have to go into Sedona so honest. I can’t come back to Phoenix with any regrets.”

Wow. Sounds like there’s quite a bit using on this journey to Sedona!

We actually hope the couple can work issues out — particularly contemplating Brie’s at the moment anticipating her second little one with Byran. The being pregnant got here as a shock for the WWE Diva, who instructed People she skilled fertility points and struggled for “seven or eight months” to conceive.

Explaining how she was “shocked” when she discovered the information, Brie instructed the outlet:

“I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying.”

Will they cease attempting on their marriage, although? Watch the clip (beneath) and discover out when Total Bellas airs Thursday night time at 9 p.m. EST on E!.