Bridger Walker praised by Anne Hathaway for saving sister from dog attack

On July 9, Bridger jumped into action when a 1-year-old old German shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister, a statement from the family obtained by CNN states. While shielding his sister he was brutally attacked by the dog.

“Tragically, instead of running off, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger’s cheek,” the statement reads in part.

Bridger subsequently underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, according to his family. And when his father asked him why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, he is said to have told them, “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the statement.

The young boy’s aunt started an Instagram page and shared that Bridger is an Avengers fan, which caught Hathaway’s attention.