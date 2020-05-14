‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ NHS rendition praised by Paul Simon

The singer and songwriter reposted a video of the “extraordinary” efficiency, which options UK National Health Service (NHS) employees performing a choral cowl of the music in English and Welsh, to his Facebook web page on Wednesday.

The video pays tribute to employees at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru in north Wales, which has been transformed from a theater right into a area hospital to deal with coronavirus sufferers within the space.

Musician, pianist and tv presenter Jools Holland opens the efficiency on his piano, paying tribute to “all of the extraordinary people in the NHS and the brilliant people working to support them in north Wales.”