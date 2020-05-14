‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ NHS rendition praised by Paul Simon

The singer and songwriter reposted a video of the “extraordinary” efficiency, which options UK National Health Service (NHS) employees performing a choral cowl of the music in English and Welsh, to his Facebook web page on Wednesday.
The video pays tribute to employees at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru in north Wales, which has been transformed from a theater right into a area hospital to deal with coronavirus sufferers within the space.
Musician, pianist and tv presenter Jools Holland opens the efficiency on his piano, paying tribute to “all of the extraordinary people in the NHS and the brilliant people working to support them in north Wales.”
Welsh actors Matthew Rhys and Rhys Ifans additionally star within the video to thank well being care employees.
The video, which options NHS employees, building employees and the Conwy Council employees choir singing in English and Welsh, reveals photos of the development of the sphere hospital.
It has been watched greater than 250,000 occasions since being posted by Simon.
“Here is an extraordinary performance of ‘Bridge Over Trouble Water’ by the brave men and women from NHS in honor of the Llandudno’s Venue Cymru, which has been turned into a temporary coronavirus hospital,” Simon wrote on Facebook.
“During this process, the facility has been renamed to Ysbyty Enfys, which is Welsh for Rainbow Hospital, as a symbol for hope,” he added.