Bridge dedicated to six brothers who served during WWII

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Six World War II (WWII) veterans, all from the same household, were honored in Huntington on Saturday.

WWII veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams greeted the family of six brothers, who also served in WWII, at the Tri-state Fire Academy in Lesage, West Virginia.

Saturday was a special day for the Wolfe family, as their relatives were honored for their service with a bridge dedication ceremony.

I am so honored to be able to participate in this kind of thing. We must continue observing and remembering our history. Hershel “Woody” Williams, WWII veteran and Medal of Honor recipient

Louis, Ed, Bill, Carl, George, and Fred Wolfe all served in the military and all during the same era in WWII. To honor their service, a small bridge on the corner of Mt. Union Road and Route 10 in Huntington was officially named the “Six Wolfe Brothers World War II Era Memorial Bridge.”



Hershel “Woody” Williams spoke during the dedication ceremony before the unveiling. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

West Virginia delegate Daniel Linville says he was contacted by Williams to take on the task of making the dedication a reality.