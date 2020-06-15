Bribe To Stop Probe Of Son’s Ukraine Job Intercepted

Over the weekend Ukrainian government officials announced they’ve intercepted a $6 million bribe attempt intended to stop a state criminal investigation to the president of energy giant Burisma. The firm is steeped in controversy because Hunter Biden, the son of de facto Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, once had a seat on the company’s board even though he previously no experience whatsoever in the energy field. He joined the Burisma board in 2014, when his father was still vice president and the key figure in U.S. relations with Ukraine. He left the career in 2018.

As the U.S. election cycle gets hotter over the summer and the national nominating conventions occur, scrutiny on the Biden (both father and son) relationship to Burisma may become a concern used by the Trump campaign to negatively affect the way in which voters start to see the former vice president. This is especially true because there is video of Biden bragging of how that he got the prosecutor who was simply leading the probe in to his son’s firm fired; the then-vice president said they could possibly lose a billion dollars in U.S. funding.

Former Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin has claimed he was pushed out by Joe Biden’s danger of delaying the $1 billion loan to the country, to avoid him from investigating Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma.

The obvious quid quo pro stands in stark contrast to the unsuccessful charges brought against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial in the Senate earlier in 2010. At the outset of this trial, President Trump was acquitted on all charges and exonerated on the problem.

The Ukrainian national anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky and the pinnacle of the national anti-corruption bureau, Artem Sytnik, said the bribe was meant to encourage their offices to prevent a probe of Mykola Zlochevsky, the pinnacle of Burisma and a former minister of ecology. Zlochevsky was accused of using his government position for personal gain. Post Soviet states have a current history of corruption at most of the levels of government. Russia in addition has been plagued with criminal oligarchs considering that the downfall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

To have an American presidential candidate, not to mention a former vice president, confusing in this type of foreign corruption would be difficult for U.S.-Ukrainian relations under a possible Biden administration, as Biden will be open for compromise if details of his dealings, or those of his son, on sensitive and painful matters regarding Burisma ever saw the light of day.

Three individuals, including a high-ranking tax service official, have been detained in connection with the attempted bribe, officials said Saturday. As the facts emerge in this bribery attempt they may indicate those who have met with or have an association to Burisma, Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden. If that is the case, the Bursima issue is only going to grow to be a larger threat to the Biden candidacy as November approaches.

