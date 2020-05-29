Brian Noble looks back at Great Britain’s win over Australia in 2006 | Rugby League News





Great Britain rejoice their victory in 2006

Brian Noble joins Sean Long, Leon Pryce, Jamie Peacock, Phil Clarke and Brian Carney for a Great Britain watchalong as they relive their epic 2006 Tri-Nations encounter towards Australia.

Noble was the coach at the time with Pryce, Long, Peacock and Carney all a part of the workforce that took to the sphere in Sydney.

Leon Pryce upset the Aussies by evaluating Bondi seaside to Blackpool

According to the Aussie press, Noble’s males had no probability and Leon Pryce irked them much more when he in contrast Bondi Beach to Blackpool.

Great Britain had already misplaced their opening sport – happening 18-14 to New Zealand, nevertheless they got a lifeline after the Kiwis have been docked two factors for fielding an illegible participant in Nathan Fien.

The stress heading into the sport towards the Kangaroos was intense and Noble mentioned the Aussie press have been making an attempt their finest to get an increase out of his males.

Noble was Great Britain coach in 2006

“Heading into that game we needed some points, Australia were confident and there was all sorts of controversy beforehand – the Blackpool/ Bondi beach comparison and a lot of things the public were not aware off,” Noble advised Sky Sports.

“We were followed around by the media who were trying all sorts of dirty tricks trying to catch them out for a headline.

“But our lads have been nice and the ambiance in the change room was electrical – it was hair on the back of your neck time.

“All week we had talked concerning the three P’s – possession, percentages and persistence. I had this pre-match speech all deliberate however could not bear in mind what one of many P’s stood for, so all of them began to take the mickey out of me.

“I should have just left them alone, they were all fired up and ready to play!”

Sydney, AUSTRALIA: CROPPED VERSION Great Britain captain Jamie Peacock (L) clashes with Australia’s Willie Mason (R) throughout the Tri-Nations rugby league Test in Sydney, 04 November 2006. Great Britain surprised event favourites Australia with a co

The sport was a fiery encounter that exploded early on when Willie Mason knocked-out Stuart Fielden with an early punch. Mason went on to punch Sean Long earlier than Jamie Peacock stepped in with a number of punches of his personal.

“On any other day of the week Mason would have walked for that, but he got away with a talking too,” remembers Noble.

“They were full of confidence after their two wins over New Zealand and they had some incredible players – Darren Lockyer is a once in a lifetime player. We had a plan to get into their halfback Ben Hornby and I always thought we had a chance to surprise them.

Great Britain deliberate to focus on Ben Hornby

“Did we rattle them? I simply thought when they didn’t get away from us they began to get a bit apprehensive. We had a psychology in our sport, we had this perception that we might carry on going back to the nicely.

“I believe the problem for myself and each different coach earlier than, was how can we get ourselves into this sport, how do you keep in the sport, and the way do you end the sport.

“When Paul Wellens went beneath for his attempt beneath sticks they actually didn’t like that. There was one other disgraceful problem on Long from Mason, however we took all of it.

“We were tougher than them that night, our psychology was tougher and we defended magnificently.”

Sean Long wants remedy after a late hit by Willie Mason

Noble additionally reveals what was taking place off the sphere throughout the sport as he was determined to get essentially the most out of his gamers.

“I was having a lot of fun – the cameras seemed to show that I was a miserable pig, but I was so excited,” mentioned Noble.

“I used to be coping with a good bit off the sphere too – I used to be having a operating struggle with Chris Brookes. Prof Brooks is a superb buddy and the perfect medical particular person I’ve ever had. But I needed Fielden back on – asking how a lot time might we get out of a bloke who should not have been on the sphere.

“Obviously with the current protocols he would have been off to hospital but in those days we pushed the boat out and I needed him back out there.

Peacock produced an impressive efficiency for GB

“That game has become iconic for a number of reasons. We don’t play Australia often on their own patch – I described the series as the toughest challenge in world sport for our team, but our players stepped up – Jamie Peacock was superb, the stint he put in just after half-time was outstanding.

“Gareth Hock had an impressive sport too and Terry Newton confirmed what a world-class hooker he was. All the gamers have been magnificent and performed some nice soccer.”

