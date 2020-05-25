Brian May rushed to hospital after heart attack; Queen guitarist had 3 blocked arteries

The 72-year-old musician described the “saga” of incidents that had befallen him in May, beginning with injuring his buttocks.

“I had an MRI and yes I did have a rip in my…my gluteus maximus,” he stated in a video Monday, noting that he assumed the harm was the reason for the ache he was feeling.

However, every week later, the rocker stated he was nonetheless in “agony,” main him to have an MRI of his backbone, which revealed a compressed sciatic nerve.

The nerve, May stated, was “quite severely compressed and that’s why I had this feeling that someone was putting a screwdriver in my back.” But that is not the top of the story — whereas nonetheless enduring buttock ache, the Queen guitarist revealed he suffered a heart assault. “In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside I had a small heart attack,” he stated, including that he endured round 40 minutes of ache and chest tightness. In the video, May revealed that his physician drove him to the hospital, the place he came upon he had three blocked arteries, and was handled by medics as an “emergency case.” “I actually turned out to have three arteries which were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart,” he stated. Though some advisable he have a triple heart bypass, the musician instructed viewers that he opted to have three stents — quick, wire-mesh tubes that act like a scaffold to assist preserve an artery open — put in. May stated that after an “incredible operation” by medics, he walked out of the hospital, feeling remarkably nicely. “When I came around, it was as if nothing happened — I couldn’t feel that they’ve been in here, I couldn’t feel anything,” he described. Last month, May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert teamed up to launch a brand new model of the enduring Queen track “We Are the Champions” — renamed “You Are The Champions” — in assist of frontline staff combating coronavirus. All proceeds created from the track will go towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Queen and Lambert, who now sings rather than deceased frontman Freddie Mercury, had been scheduled to be on the European leg of their Rhapsody tour earlier than the coronavirus pandemic led them to postpone the dates.

CNN’s Jack Guy contributed to this report.

Source link