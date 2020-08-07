Brian Hook, US special envoy for Iran, stepping down – Middle East Monitor

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Iran is leaving his post after 2 years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

It is uncertain why Brian Hook is leaving however Pompeo stated it was the special envoy’s choice after he attained “historic results countering the Iranian regime.”

“He successfully negotiated with the Iranians the release of Michael White and Xiyue Wang from prison. Special Representative Hook also served with distinction as the Director of Policy Planning and set into motion a range of new strategies that advanced the national security interests of the United States and our allies,” Pompeo stated in a declaration.

Elliott Abrams, who has actually led State Department’s efforts on Venezuela, will take Hook’s location following a shift duration. Abrams will preserve his function vis-a-vis Venezuela also.

Hook had actually been a primary designer of the Trump administration’s optimum pressure project, which has actually reimposed financial sanctions on Iran in a quote to bring the Islamic Republic back to the negotiating table after the US unilaterally left in 2018 a nuclear pact Tehran struck with world powers.

Trump’s effort has actually stopped working to bring Iran to talks, however has …