Brian Dennehy, veteran actor of stage and screen, dead at 81

Dennehy co-starred in a lengthy checklist of prominent flicks, consisting of “First Blood” (as the regional constable that encounter Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo), the western “Silverado,” and the science-fiction standard “Cocoon.” He played Chris Farley’s papa in the funny “Tommy Boy,” and represented basketball instructor Bobby Knight in a made-for-TV flick.
A previous university football gamer at Columbia University, Dennehy showed up in a number of TELEVISION reveals prior to making his flick launching in the Burt Reynolds flick “Semi-Tough” as a football gamer. He swiftly took place to duties in the flicks “10,” “F.I.S.T.” He additionally had a routine component in the collection “Dynasty.”
Dennehy won a Tony for his duty in “Death of a Salesman,” later playing the component in a TELEVISION manufacturing of the play. He obtained an additional for “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”
Dennehy had actually remained to function just recently in such collection as “Hap and Leonard” and NBC’s “The Blacklist.”
Fellow stars grieved Dennehy onThursday
“I’m now 80 and I’m just another actor and that’s fine with me. I’ve had a hell of a ride,” he claimed. “I have a nice house. I haven’t got a palace, a mansion, but a pretty nice, comfortable home. I’ve raised a bunch of kids and sent them all to school, and they’re all doing well. All the people that are close to me are reasonably healthy and happy. Listen, that’s as much as anybody can hope for in life.”