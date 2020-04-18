Brian Dennehy, veteran actor of stage and screen, dead at 81

Dennehy co-starred in a lengthy checklist of prominent flicks, consisting of “First Blood” (as the regional constable that encounter Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo), the western “Silverado,” and the science-fiction standard “Cocoon.” He played Chris Farley’s papa in the funny “Tommy Boy,” and represented basketball instructor Bobby Knight in a made-for-TV flick.

A previous university football gamer at Columbia University, Dennehy showed up in a number of TELEVISION reveals prior to making his flick launching in the Burt Reynolds flick “Semi-Tough” as a football gamer. He swiftly took place to duties in the flicks “10,” “F.I.S.T.” He additionally had a routine component in the collection “Dynasty.”