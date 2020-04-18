Brian Dennehy, ‘Tommy Boy’ and ‘First Blood’ Star, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article.

Brian Dennehy, the winner of two Tonys in a profession that additionally spanned movies together with “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon,” and tv, died on Wednesday night time in New Haven, Conn. He was 81.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” his daughter, actress Elizabeth Dennehy, tweeted on Thursday.

His company ICM additionally confirmed the information.

The imposingly tall, barrel-chested Dennehy received his first Tony for his efficiency as Willy Loman in a revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” in 1999 and his second Tony for his flip as James Tyrone in a revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in 2003.

The actor made his TV and function debut in 1977 — a 12 months by which he made appearances in at least 10 collection or telepics, together with “Kojak,” “MASH” and “”Lou Grant,” and the movies “Looking for Mr. Goodbar” and “Semi-Tough.” From that time he maintained a heavy work load for many years.

In 1982 his profile elevated considerably because of his efficient efficiency within the position of Teasle, the sadistic small-town police chief who’s Sylvester Stallone’s lead adversary in “First Blood.”

He had important roles within the 1983 thriller “Gorky Park” and in 1985’s “Cocoon,” from Ron Howard, and “Silverado.” He was second-billed, after Bryan Brown, within the well-constructed 1986 thriller “F/X,” by which he performed a cop not a part of the conspiracy, and within the 1991 sequel. He was fourth-billed in “Legal Eagles,” after the star trio of Robert Redford, Debra Winger and Daryl Hannah. In 1987, within the flawed thriller “Best Seller,” he sparred ably with James Woods, who performed a conman who approaches Dennehy’s policeman-successful author with a deal that ought to not be trusted. Dennehy additionally starred within the 1990 crime drama “The Last of the Finest.” Amid a sea of labor in TV motion pictures, Dennehy appeared within the 1995 indie “The Stars Fell on Henrietta,” starring Robert Duvall; the following 12 months he performed Ted Montague, chief of the clan, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

Perhaps Dennehy’s most memorable movie position got here in Alan J. Pakula’s 1990 adaptation of Turow’s bestselling novel “Presumed Innocent,” starring Harrison Ford because the Chicago assistant district lawyer on trial for the homicide of a co-worker with whom he had an affair. Dennehy performed his boss, who’s up for re-election and has a number of divided loyalties, with a subtlety that was completely vital. Another sign second was auteur Peter Greenaway’s 1987 movie “The Belly of an Architect,” by which the actor starred because the title character.

The actor was maybe the foremost dwelling interpreter of O’Neill’s works. In 2009 Dennehy starred on Broadway as Ephraim Cabot in a revival of the playwright’s “Desire Under the Elms,” and in 2012 he performed Larry Slade, the previous lefty in search of to drink himself to dying, in O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh” at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, reprising the position in 2015 when the manufacturing, additionally starring Nathan Lane, was revived at the BAM Harvey Theater in New York City.

Underscoring his adeptness with the bodily enterprise of being an actor, a scene in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in which a drunken Tyrone will get onto a desk to unscrew most of the bulbs in a lit chandelier left many within the viewers with the concern that the actor would tumble off the stage despite the fact that they knew Dennehy was not likely drunk.

Dennehy had a decades-long affiliation with the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, the place most of his explorations of O’Neill originated. He first appeared at the Goodman in 1986 within the title position of Brecht’s “Galileo” and first paired with the theater on O’Neill with a 1990 revival of “The Iceman Cometh” by which he performed Hickey. In 1996 he starred there in O’Neill’s “A Touch of the Poet,” enjoying the tyrannical, Falstaff-like Con Melody.

After his Tony-winning efficiency in 2003 in O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” he took on the playwright’s obscure, posthumously printed one-act “Hughie” at the Goodman in 2004, revisiting the present once more in 2010 in repertory with Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape.”