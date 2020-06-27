Brian Carney: I’m really excited for Super League’s restart | Rugby League News



















0:46



Sky Sports’ Brian Carney mentioned it was a ‘special occasion’ for rugby league following the information that Super League would return on August 2.

Brian Carney believes the thrill he has for the return of Super League will likely be shared by so many others no matter their involvement in rugby league.

It was confirmed on Friday the highest flight of the game on this nation will resume with three fixtures on Sunday, August 2 – all of which will likely be stay on Sky Sports – and aiming for the Grand Final on the finish of November.

The 2020 season was positioned on maintain in March following the seventh spherical of matches as a result of coronavirus pandemic and Sky Sports rugby league presenter Carney is in little doubt information of Super League’s return will likely be an enormous enhance for many.

“It’s been such a difficult period for people on so many levels – and very sad levels – over the last four or so months,” Carney instructed Sky Sports News.

“The recreation is the individuals; the individuals who play the sport, the individuals who watch the sport, the individuals who personal the golf equipment, the individuals who exit on weekends with their youngsters to group golf equipment.

“For all of these individuals, it is a special occasion as a result of they get to know now when the elite-level competitors is coming again.

“I know from speaking to people on the phone how desperate they are for rugby league to return. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to go to the games in person…but I’m really excited and can’t wait to get into work again to cover these matches.”

August 2 will mark the resumption of Super League after a 140-day absence, with the conflict between Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack getting the competitors underway, adopted by St Helens in opposition to Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants versus Leeds Rhinos.

August 2 will mark the resumption of Super League after a 140-day absence, with the conflict between Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack getting the competitors underway, adopted by St Helens in opposition to Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants versus Leeds Rhinos.

Former Super League participant Carney is raring to see how the gamers have fared in the course of the suspension of the season.

“The strength and conditioning departments of each club will have been working hard in very difficult circumstances,” Carney mentioned.

“They’ll be desperate to get their players back out on the field and it’s only then they can judge where they’re at physically. Then it’s straight into one of the most physical sports you’ll see on TV.

Leeds coach Richard Agar has welcomed Super League's return on August 2, along with his Rhinos facet set to face Huddersfield Giants in a triple-header stay on Sky Sports.

“It’s going to be tough for the players, but I expect them to hit the ground running. They’re supreme athletes and I’m sure they’ll have looked after themselves.”

The three matches, that are all re-arranged video games postponed earlier within the yr, will likely be performed at a to-be-confirmed impartial venue behind closed doorways.

“It’ll bring a different atmosphere for people watching at home and out on the field,” Carney.

“But what I do believe is if you’re watching you will hear the collisions these players put their body through louder than ever before. It will give you an idea of the physical exertions of these Super League athletes.”