Brian Brenberg: No police = no opportunity. Without law enforcement you’ll have this

But economic opportunity requires the peace and security that effective law enforcement provides. The stories of so many who live in neighborhoods destroyed by rioters in recent weeks are proof how violence, destruction and theft destroy an eternity of meaningful work. Nobody would call the dashed hopes and dreams of an urban business owner justice and equality.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, we were seeing proof a more inclusive economy: black unemployment had hit record lows, incomes were rising at a faster rate, and the gap between the unemployment rate for black workers and white workers had fallen to just 2 percentage points — the best on record. Much room for improvement remained, but strong job creation and a demand for workers were steadily chipping away at stubborn inequities in economic outcomes.

Participation in the marketplace is really a powerful solution to narrow racial disparities within our country. It doesn’t merely translate into a greater material quality lifestyle, but it also offers the resources to champion charitable causes, support candidates for office, help neighbors in need, and build better schools, more vibrant churches, and more effective nonprofits.

But the kinds of interactions that make local economies work are not possible without peace and security. Property that’s not protected won’t be improved and used. Customers won’t go stores when that trip may put life and health in danger. And banks and other finance institutions won’t be viable where storefronts and parking lots are unoccupied.

Reformers calling to “defund the police” might be getting affirmation on social media marketing, but companies are hearing ill-defined plans that may put safety, property and hard-fought investments at greater risk.

For police reform to truly advance justice and equality, it must provide a credible way to the peace and security on which employers, entrepreneurs and investors depend. That doesn’t exclude bold reform, but it does rule out bombastic rhetoric detached from a clear, credible, logical explanation of how the proposed changes can address the entire set of needs that communities have. Calls for “defunding police” have fallen well lacking that standard.

It’s clear that many communities are mired in conflict, suffering from an lack of peace and security, and for that reason lack the economic opportunity necessary to pursue justice and equality. It’s important to know the way changes in policing might be helpful in those contexts, and then act to make those changes. But where police reform is warranted, it takes to be specific about how exactly the solution addresses both injustice and security.

Embattled communities need policing that treats everybody with equal dignity and that delivers the security and stability that underpins the opportunity to construct a livelihood. Justice and economic vibrancy aren’t at odds together — they depend on one another. The more we can keep these axioms together within our national discourse, the more tightly we are able to unify Americans around police reform that fosters peace and expands opportunities for everybody.

