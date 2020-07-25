Brian Brenberg: Coronavirus stimulus serving as a ‘vehicle’ for Dems’ progressive agenda

BRIAN BRENBERG: DEMOCRATS ARE UTILIZING CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS AS CHANCE TO PUSH THEIR BIG-GOVERNMENT AGENDA

“This is about a convenient vehicle to get the Democrats’ progressive agenda through Congress,” he mentioned.

“I mean, you look at what we are talking about right now,” Brenberg mentioned. “We are talking about things that look like head-scratchers when it comes to recovery. We are talking about forgiving student loans. We are talking about massive new programs for rent relief and mortgages. We are talking about another round of stimulus checks.”

“And, the question is, do these things really help us recover? Is this what the economy really needs or is this just an opportunity to get this progressive agenda through by another means?” he asked.

“Americans balked at the tens of trillions of dollars of price tag we saw with the Green New Deal and now we’re getting it on the installment plan,” statedBrenberg “And, I think America has to wake up to it. I think Republicans in Congress have to wake up to it.”

“We have to talk about real stimulus or real relief — what the economy really needs and not ideology right now,” he asserted.

In a brand-new op-ed, Brenberg composed that even as the economy accelerates ahead of the 5th coronavirus stimulus costs, “proposals for trillions of dollars more in government stimulus spending aren’t slowing down.”

“It’s that clear progressive politicians have no intention to let go of the power they’ve acquired during the pandemic,” he penned.

The service Brenberg states is a “pro-growth agenda.”

“The only thing that helps people at the end of the day is a growing economy where businesses are looking for workers and they’re hiring again,” he informed the “Fox & Friends Weekend” hosts. “So, the measure we should be using for everything in this bill is does it grow the economy or does it stall us out?”

“So, we require to have policy that gets individuals back to work. Republicans are speaking about some that are excellent: liability defense for organisations. We must be speaking about methods that we can put more cash in employees’ pockets, [and] make it simpler for organisations to employ,” Brenberg argued.

“Republicans need to go to the country with a pro-growth agenda, with something that gets people back to work. That makes sense to people intuitively. They know pork when they see it. And, they know growth when they see it,” he stated.

“I think Republicans have to do a much better job of putting that on the line clearly and not starting from a weak position when they negotiate with Speaker Pelosi,” the Fox News factor concluded.