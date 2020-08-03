Brian Austin Green Says Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Is ‘Going As Well As It Can’ & Gives An Update On His Dating Life

Brian Austin Green is getting genuine about what his life appears like today, consisting of co-parenting with Megan Fox and dating! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum talked with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Monday’s episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast to share an update about where things stand with his ex.

Despite splitting from the Jennifer’s Body star previously this year, the 47- year-old says things are really going quite well up until now:

“I think it’s going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or wrong. We are learning as we go.”

As you’re most likely mindful, Fox and Green share 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 3-year-old Journey River together, so co-parenting is a leading concern for the exes. Adding how they are “interacting as much as [they] can,” he confessed:

“I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids. Because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different — it’s just different.”

Megan is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, which is something BAG …