Brian Austin Green & Model Tina Louise Split Up Already?! That Was Fast!

Sounds like Brian Austin Green is searching for a rebound for his rebound.

Yes, you read that right… Megan Fox‘s former man is reportedly single once again, per entertainment insiders, after having split from Australian Maxim model Tina Louise. Oh no! According to TMZ, the short-lived rebound officially ended earlier this week, with Louise the one to break up with the former 90210 star.

Related: Brian Celebrates Happy Home Days With Family After Megan Fox Split!

Several factors are said to have played a role in the breakup — including, interestingly enough, bullying. The outlet reports Tina was “getting a lot of social media hate” from fans who preferred to see BAG with his recent ex and baby momma, Megan Fox. That’s probably not going to happen considering Fox herself has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, and yet the social media fire got so strong that it reportedly spooked Louise into leaving for good. Sad!!!

Beyond that allegation, TMZ further reported the age-old “bad timing” issue spoiled this one, too. Having so recently separated from Fox, BAG apparently wasn’t too keen on settling down once again with Louise, and she’d allegedly been looking for something serious. Green did introduce Tina to his best friends and all that, per the report, but it wasn’t enough to sway the Australian model for more than a few weeks of fun.

Pair those two issues together, and bam — sure sounds like a recipe for a split! Of course, Louise and Green had only been together for a month or so, anyway, so it’s not like there’s a ton of history here to produce major post-breakup drama. In fact, insiders report the model still believes Brian to be “a great guy” who is merely “going through a tough time” right now. And so, these two will leave each other on good and friendly terms, as they retreat to their respective corners to re-evaluate their love lives.

Related: Megan Fox Denies Being ‘Preyed Upon’ As Past Comments Resurface

Early on Thursday morning, Tina posted a snarky comment along with a new pic on Instagram, referencing 2020 and all the bad s**t that’s gone down this year:

A reference to the breakup there, perhaps?! Maybe… or maybe just calling out this s**tty year and all its s**tty events, controversies, and storylines! Just saying!!!

Related: BAG Goes On Daddy Duty As Megan And MGK Jet To Puerto Rico!

What say YOU about the breakup, Perezcious readers? Surprised things went down like this or was it inevitable?? Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…