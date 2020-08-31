Brian Austin Green Isn’t Ruling Out A Reconciliation With Megan Fox: ‘Never Say Never’

Well, this is really inneresting!!

During an Instagram Live chat on Saturday, Brian Austin Green exposed he isn’t completely crossing out a future reconciliation with separated partnerMegan Fox Do inform!

As you’ll remember, the dad of 4 verified news of their split previously this year, while likewise sharing that they had in fact separated a couple of months previously! He discussed she had actually informed him about a person called Colson she had actually fulfilled on her film set– who ended up being Machine Gun Kelly, whom she began dating nearly instantly.

However, there might still be an opportunity for the moms and dads of 3, a minimum of in the Beverly Hills 90210 star’s mind. He described:

“I never say never. You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

Hmm …

The 47-year-old shown (listed below) on their “three beautiful kids,” 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River and their “amazing 15-year relationship,” which regrettably altered with time: