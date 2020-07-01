Brian Austin Green Grabs Lunch With Model Tina Louise — And Courtney Stodden Reacts With Steamy Video!

Does Brian Austin Green already have a fresh leading lady in his life after his separate from Megan Fox?

It appears like he might have TWO!

As we previously reported, the father of four was recently spotted getting lunch with Courtney Stodden, who finalized her divorce from husband Doug Hutchinson in March, which we were already scratching our heads about!

And on Tuesday, TMZ caught BAG heading out on a lunch date with Australian model Tina Louise, who you could recognize from the pages of Maxim among other spreads. Sugar Taco — where Louise is really a co-owner with Brody Jenner‘s ex girlfriend Jayde Nicole — wasn’t open once they first rolled up, so that they took a walk across the block before heading set for their meal.

According to the outlet, they’re pretty into one another and are chilling out after first linking through to social media a couple weeks back. They quickly bonded over a love for animals, ergo choosing the pink-haired model’s vegan restaurant for lunch.

But it seems like Miz Stodden got a bit jealous of the supposed date? Hours following the lunch date, the Don’t Put It On Me Girl songstress shared a bizarre video (below) of herself and a shirtless Mr. Green together, seemingly in a hot spa:

Very inneresting…

As you’ll recall, the 46-year-old confirmed his split from Fox all through an bout of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green in May, sharing at the time:

“I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He got somewhat choked up, explaining they had “really been trying to sort of be apart” since late 2019, but “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

Green continued:

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect… there’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds… she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Thoughts on this potential new romance, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

