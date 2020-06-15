Brian Austin Green Grabs Lunch with Courtney Stodden

Brian Austin Green‘s finally obtained a response in order to his alienated wife, Megan Fox, featuring in Machine Gun Kelly‘s music video clip … a date with Courtney Stodden.

Brian and Courtney were discovered together Saturday grabbing lunch time from a Mexican joint close to L.The. and appeared as if a pretty rockin’ couple — him inside a Pink Floyd shirt plus her inside a leopard printing dress.

Now to be reasonable, there’s no indicator there’s something romantic taking place between them, however the sighting’s nevertheless interesting … and they are both individual and ready to associate, as far as we realize.

As you may understand … Brian plus Megan’s on-again, off-again connection status is now set in order to off. Their marriage have been notably thrashing for years, nevertheless there were significant signs could possibly be on the rubble last month whenever we got images of Fox hanging out there with MGK.

Brian later exposed Megan advised him the lady wanted to separate months ago after going back home through shooting a show in another country … which often costars MGK.

The ‘90210’ acting professional suggested breakup was impending and difficult with regard to him to take, but also stated he was happy Megan had been honest with him … and wasn’t annoyed she’s with MGK, that he termed as a good person.

Shortly after that, Fox starred inside MGK’s steamy new music vid with regard to “My Bloody Valentine” … which often seemed to indicate she plus her husband were technically donezo.