Brian Austin Green CONFIRMS Split From Megan Fox, Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Romance

Thank goodness for movie star podcasts! Without them there’s no means we’d have gotten such speedy affirmation of — or a lot element about — the separation of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green.

On his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, the 90210 alum spoke out on Monday concerning the information he and Megan had been dwelling individually in the course of the quarantine — and that she was “hooking up” with Machine Gun Kelly.

In truth, he confirmed the couple have been “really been trying to sort of be apart” since late 2019. He mentioned very sweetly and compassionately:

“I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The 46-year-old additionally spoke concerning the (former) couple’s continued co-parenting efforts, saying they “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

Then all of it obtained to be a bit a lot for Brian, who obtained a bit choked up as he admitted:

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect… there’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds… she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

These issues are all the time so unhappy. But is it actually potential to not be at odds throughout a separation like this? Especially when your ex has already moved on with one other man?

As far as what’s occurring between Megan and MGK, whose actual identify is Colson Baker, Brian kinda sorta confirmed that as effectively — as a lot as he is aware of about it anyway. It form of seems like he’s at nighttime, as he mentioned:

“She met this guy, Colson, on set. I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

Yeah, that’s not what we’re listening to.

Whatever is happening, BAG wished to make it clear there are not any unhealthy guys on this scenario, saying of his spouse:

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Wow, that’s so mature! Way greater than we may very well be about our vital different leaving and hooking up with a man with an computerized weapon in his identify.

What do YOU consider Brian’s aspect of the break up?

[Image via WENN/Instar.]