Brian Austin Green confirms Megan Fox split amid Machine Gun Kelly rumors

It’s over for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, confirmed they’re separated after she was photographed with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and Green have been collectively for 15 years and married for a decade. They share three kids, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

Buzz swirled on Monday that Fox, 34, and the 30-year-old rapper, actual title Colson Baker, had been “hooking up” after paparazzi caught them grabbing meals in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. They seem collectively within the upcoming movie Midnight within the Switchgrass. On his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, the actor clarified Fox didn’t cheat and that he doesn’t need folks to assume both she or Machine Gun Kelly are “villains.”



“I just want to be able to clear the air on everything going on,” he started on Monday’s episode. “This is it, I don’t want to have to talk about this anymore, Megan doesn’t really want to talk about it anymore, I’m sure Colson doesn’t want to talk about it anymore, so this is kind of everything.”

In order for folks “to really understand what’s going on” Green stated he needed to begin “at the beginning.”

According to the actor, issues started to crumble on the finish of 2019 when she was off on location. Green stated Fox was overseas for practically six weeks, which was a very long time for his or her relationship.

“I had this dream that she came back from work and that we were distant… that things were off,” he recalled.

Green texted his spouse concerning the dream, who was sympathetic — however it was eerily foreboding. When Fox returned, he stated they “were distant. It was almost exactly what I dreamed.”

The actor stated he needed to provide the Transformers star time to get settled again dwelling, considering she was simply drained and jet-lagged. But, after a number of weeks, issues didn’t change.

“They hadn’t progressed, we weren’t feeling any closer towards each other,” Green shared, explaining he despatched her a textual content asking if he ought to be frightened about their marriage. Her textual content again wasn’t reassuring. When they talked face-to-face, Green stated Fox defined how she felt extra like herself whereas she was away filming when she was alone.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her. And I wasn’t upset at her because that wasn’t — she didn’t ask to feel that way,” Green defined. He stated they determined to separate and provides themselves “time” and they also might “take some space.”

“Things just didn’t really change from there,” he famous.

The actor had nothing however form issues to say about Fox, praising her as a “responsible person” who “really loves the kids.”

“We talked about the fact that separation — we can’t pretend that it won’t affect the kids because it will,” he added. “The control we have is how it affects the kids.”

He continued, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green stated he and Fox will preserve a real friendship and “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

However, the actor admitted adjusting to their new regular is “a big change for both of us.”

“So, Megan has continued working and doing that. She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Green shared.

“They’re just friends at this point,” he continued. “From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.”