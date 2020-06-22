Brian Austin Green Celebrates Father’s Day With Three Of His Sons After Megan Fox Split!

It seems Brian Austin Green nonetheless loved a pleasant Father’s Day following his latest cut up from Megan Fox!

As we reported, the star confirmed he and the Transformers actress have been now not collectively late final month after she was noticed out and about together with her new flame Machine Gun Kelly. We’ve heard from studies that the 46-year-old isn’t over his ex’s stunning resolution to half methods after over a decade collectively and continues to be holding out hope they’ll reconcile their relationship. In the meantime, he’s holding the three youngsters they share collectively close to and expensive whereas issues work themselves out.

Green took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a uncommon and cute picture of himself cuddling his youngest sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and, Journey, 3, whereas having fun with breakfast in mattress. In his caption, he let followers know that his eldest 18-year-old son Kassius (not pictured, from a earlier relationship) had reached out to him earlier that day. He wrote:

“My heart ❤️ Happy Fathers Day everyone. My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :)”

It’s unclear at this level if Megan wished her ex-husband a Happy Father’s Day privately or publicly since she has not posted on her IG feed since #BlackoutTuesday, however we’ll assume most likely not.

As you’re seemingly conscious, the momma of three has been all about her new boo MGK these days, with their relationship hitting a stride after they met on the set of the upcoming flick Midnight within the Switchgrass. Although the film’s manufacturing was placed on maintain because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources near the brand new couple say they’ve been heating up ever since:

“It’s new and exciting for Megan. She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She’s into it.”

As we touched on earlier, BAG would love nothing greater than to reunite along with his now ex-wife:

“He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another. It’s been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends.”

It’s not say he’s simply sitting dwelling ready by the hearth, although! The BH90210 star was seen grabbing lunch with singer-songwriter Courtney Stodden just lately, though issues look like strictly platonic in the intervening time. Who is aware of when and if that might all change…

Either method, we’re joyful this vacation wasn’t completely spoiled for the proud dad!