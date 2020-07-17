Brian Austin Green Celebrates Birthday With Sons As Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Jet To Puerto Rico

Time for your daily scoop of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox news!

The amicable exes both seem to be happily moving on after ending their 10-year marriage. Meg’s new beau Machine Gun Kelly seems positively smitten with her — right down to her toes. Meanwhile, BAG was allegedly a bit of a player in the immediate aftermath of the breakup, but from what we can tell he’s now officially going steady with Tina Louise.

But family comes first, and luckily, it seems like the co-parenting relationship is going smoothly as well. On Wednesday, the actor shared his 47th birthday with their three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. A source for People shared:

“The boys were excited to celebrate their dad. They are very cute and sweet. Brian loves being a dad. He shares custody with Megan and spends a lot of time with his boys. … He tries to make it a fun summer for them. They swim in the pool and hang out a lot at home.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum posted a pic from the celebration on Instagram with the caption, “:))).” (If you do a cursory IG-stalk on his page, you’ll see he’s been really into the old-school smiley faces lately.)

Alleged girlfriend Louise commented on the sweet snap:

“Awwwww. Beautiful moment. Happy Birthday.”

The day prior, Green posted a shirtless grill snap — dare we say a thirst trap? — with the caption, “Plant protein :))” (above). The model, who Green first met at the vegan restaurant she co-owns, commented: “Ha!!! 🌱💪🏻.”

While Green and Louise are ramping up their vegan flirtation, Meg and MGK have taken their relationship to the next level: the couple recently took their romance to Puerto Rico.

If you’re thinking a pandemic might not be the best time for a romantic getaway, well, you’re not wrong. But this trip is actually a work obligation, as filming is set to resume on their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. (As you may recall, Fox met the rapper first met on the set before production shut down due to coronavirus.)

The film’s producer, Randall Emmett — aka Lala Kent’s fiancé — posted an IG video of their arrival at the hotel in PR. The pair are all smiles as he ribs them on their lack of punctuality.

Nope, definitely doesn’t smell like publicity for the movie to us! LOLz! Divorce is always sad, but it really seems like all is well in the world of Megan and Brian. We’re happy for them!