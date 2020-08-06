BRHE Replacement Thumb Grip Caps for Nintendo Switch/Lite Original 3D Analog Stick Joy Con Joystick Silicone Rubber Cover with Game Card Storage Case (Green)



Price: $15.99 - $9.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 08:26:11 UTC – Details)





♥BRHE stick cover is to replace your original cover on the joystick, and it will not change the original height of the joystick. You don’t have to worry about restricting the movement of the joystick when playing games.

♥ Enjoy your own DIY in a variety of colors. Brand new and high-quality replacement parts. Very easy to install and detach. Simple operation that takes only 1 min to complete.

♥Multifunctional Storage Case – BRHE mini cute case keep your Nintendo Switch game cards and Thumb grip caps organized. Protecting your game cards from dust and scratches. Fits up to 5 game cards. You can bring them anywhere you go with this cute game organizer case. (Game cards not included)

♥Package Include: 6x Replacement Joystick Covers for Nintendo Switch / Switch Lite, 1x Storage Case. If you have any questions, please feel freely to contact us. At BRHE, we believe that we are a better brand when all our customers are satisfied.