BRG Airpods Pro Case Cover, [2019 Released] Soft Silicone Skin Cover Shock-Absorbing Protective Case with Keychain for Airpods Pro [Front LED Visible]

BRG Compatible with Airpods Pro Case with Metal Carabiner

Premium material and Strong protection

Made from premium silicone-durable, non-toxic, no odor, high-grade silicone that easily removes stains and environmental safety, protects your AirPods pro against bumps, drops and scratches without adding any additional bulk.

Upgraded design

The upgraded hinge design allows the case to open completely, providing quick and easy access to your AirPods pro and the button. The precise bottom charging port cutout ensures unobstructed charging. The built-in dustproof plug keeps the charging port clean and sealed when not in use.

Easy to Carry

The keychain design and free metal carabiner make carrying your charging case easier than ever, convenient to attach the Airpod pro pouch to a handbag or backpack. You’ll never have to worry about losing your AirPods pro again.

Front LED light is visible when wireless charging.

Please note that AirPods Pro & AirPods Pro Charging Case NOT included.

【Ultra Protection】For newest AirPods Pro Case, made of premium soft silicone, protects your AirPods against bumps, drops and scratches. And the bottom dust plug design, keeps the charging port clean and sealed when not in use.If you notice that the top cover of the protector case is getting loose after using it for some days. Please wipe off the dust on the top cover and it can be used normally.

【Unobstructed charging】This cover for Airpods Pro Charging Case (2019 Released) fits perfectly, won’t affect wireless charging and convenience for charging the airpods from the bottom without removing the case.

【Visible Front LED】A thin wall inside of the cover has been specially treated to allow the indicator light of your pro case to shine through, and the upgraded hinge design allows the case to open completely without cracking easily.

【Added Carabiner】We equipped for Airpods Pro Case with a metal carabiner clip, easy to carry and convenient to attach the Airpods pouch to handbag or backpack. You’ll never have to worry about losing your AirPods again.

【Customer Service】7*24 hours friendly customer service. If you have any question, please contact us, we will fix your problems within 24 hours. Please note that AirPods Pro & AirPods Pro Charging Case NOT included.