Brexit: UK’s smallest firms divert £10bn in exports away from EU | Business

Britain’s smallest firms are “jumping before they are pushed” by diverting £10bn in exports away from the EU as considerations mount over a potential collapse in Brexit commerce talks, based on a report.

The analysis from lecturers at Aston University, which comes earlier than the newest spherical of Brexit negotiations this week, confirmed small British firms had been ramping up gross sales to international locations in South America and east Asia.

Suggesting such firms had been taking evasive motion to keep away from the collapse of talks earlier than the tip of this yr, the researchers mentioned they’d switched greater than £10bn a yr in exports to different markets because the 2016 Brexit vote.

Hopes for a commerce deal between London and Brussels are quickly fading as the tip of the Brexit transition in December attracts nearer, with either side centered on responding to Covid-19 and seemingly at loggerheads over the longer term buying and selling relationship.

Following a drift in direction of stalemate in latest days, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, used an interview in the Sunday Times to accuse Boris Johnson of backsliding on Britain’s commitments.

The prime minister has to this point dominated out extending the EU transition deal. Johnson can also be below strain because the authorities confirmed there can be checks on items going into Northern Ireland from the remainder of the UK from January, regardless of his earlier assurances this could not be the case.

Arlene Foster, the DUP chief and first minister of Northern Ireland, mentioned on Sunday that checks ought to be minimised to make sure they didn’t injury its economic system.

The analysis from Aston University analysed 340,000 export transactions by 26,000 UK firms over a five-year interval. Academics mentioned they discovered the smallest micro exporters had switched as a lot as 46% of their new export development from the EU to non-EU markets because the Brexit referendum. Small firms switched as much as 19%.

With a lot of the expansion in international locations reminiscent of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, in addition to the Commonwealth, the analysis may bolster Brexit supporters’ arguments that Britain can embrace international buying and selling alternatives outdoors the EU.

However, official figures present the share of UK exports to the EU has typically fallen over time, as companies have been capable of elevate their gross sales elsewhere world wide with no need to exit the bloc.

The EU nonetheless stays the UK’s single most necessary buying and selling associate, accounting for about half of all imports and exports in a relationship price about £650bn a yr.

The lecturers mentioned the coronavirus disaster exposing the fragility of long-distance provide chains may additionally hinder future enlargement by British firms.

Jun Du, professor of economics at Aston Business School, mentioned: “This proof means that UK exporters are leaping earlier than they’re pushed – discovering different markets worldwide for his or her merchandise even earlier than we all know the end result of the present UK-EU commerce negotiations and any potential new limitations.

“Of course, we will need to see whether these patterns still hold true in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.”