Brexit: UK fears EU chief negotiator has lost grip on fishing talks | Politics

Downing Street fears that Michel Barnier has lost his grip on the fishing negotiations, throwing doubt over Boris Johnson’s hopes of a summer of swift and definitive progress towards a trade and security handle the EU.

The bloc’s chief negotiator was expected to present a compromise proposal on access to British waters through the talks a week ago but was blocked at the last minute by member states with large fishing communities.

British sources said surprise decision by fisheries ministers at a gathering with Barnier to reject a move away from their hardline position had “skewed things late in the process”, preventing a middle ground being found.

Despite four rounds of talks on fisheries by videoconference call a week ago, a time commitment unmatched for almost any other issue, both sides confirmed on Friday that there was no progress towards a deal.

Barnier said “the EU wants the status quo, the UK wants to change everything”, but called for discussions “somewhere between”.

As due to the surprise logjam, recent discussions between your sides on moving the negotiations in to a new intensive phase of face-to-face talks between Barnier and his counterpart, David Frost, in July are becoming more difficult.

Downing Street wants to swiftly enter a “tunnel phase” on the summer where member states would entrust Barnier to thrash out a trade and security deal without constant intervention by the EU capitals.

France, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, Germany and Sweden haven’t yet offered their negotiator any flexibility on the main element issue of fishing rights despite Barnier’s public calls for both sides to maneuver from their “maximalist” positions.

The EU now expects the talks to drag in to October, an indicator that senior UK sources insist is unacceptable given the need for businesses on both sides to prepare for the new trading environment that may come from any deal.

Downing Street hopes Barnier will try again to move the EU capitals towards compromise.

“We are now at an important moment for these talks,” a government spokesman said. “If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work. Any such deal must of course accommodate the reality of the UK’s well-established position on the so-called level playing field, on fisheries, and the other difficult issues.”

When it involves fishing rights, the EU wants to emulate the strictures of the most popular fisheries policy (CFP) from the end of 2020 once the UK leaves the transition period where it has remained in the bloc’s single market and customs union.

Under the CFP, the full total allowable catch figures for different species of fish are negotiated annually by fisheries ministers. The respective share that every member state’s fleet then takes relies on catches recorded in the 1970s.

British fishing communities have long claimed that the policy has left them with far too few fish to catch with notable inequities including that French fishermen have 84% of the cod quota in the English Channel.

The UK is insisting it’ll be an independent coastal state from the end of 2020 and that there has to be a new relationship with the EU in this region, similar to that enjoyed by Norway.

The British negotiating side wants fishing rights to depend on where the fish live – a model known as zonal attachment.

Frost has informed Barnier, however, that other facets such as the effect on coastal communities and longstanding rights could be an element in annual negotiations to ensure that European fishing communities are not left bereft.

Barnier was expected to provide some data on how such external factors would affect the rights to catches but sources said that didn’t materialise within the last few week.

“Until they give us some more, there is no way of using that to derive hard information about the numbers,” one UK source said. “That appears to be the difficulty. If they could do it we would happily talk to them about it and see what could be done.”