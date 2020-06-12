Brexit: UK expected to backtrack on full EU border checks | Brexit

The government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from 1 January 2021 over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus.

The cabinet office minister, Michael Gove, is anticipated to make an announcement on Friday over border operations for when Brexit fully comes into effect at the end of the transition period.

The UK had committed to introduce import controls on EU goods in the brand new year, but ministers are now actually expected to adopt a far more flexible approach to avoid the departure compounding the chaos from Covid-19.

A government source said: “We recognise the impact that coronavirus has had on UK businesses, and as we take back control of our laws and our borders at the end of this year, we will take a pragmatic and flexible approach to help business adjust to the changes and opportunities of being outside the single market and the customs union.”

Gove could have the second joint committee agreed under the withdrawal agreement with European commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.

UK sources said that unless both sides agree to another such meeting prior to the end of July, it’ll be the last opportunity to request an extension to the transition period.

Boris Johnson has again and again insisted he’ll not require a delay, despite organizations and critics warning of the dangers of a departure with out a trade agreement in place.

A virtual summit between the prime minister and the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to try to break the deadlock in trade negotiations has been scheduled for Monday.

The negotiating teams have also agreed to “an intensified timetable” for July with possible discussions personally if public health instructions enable them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The European council president, Charles Michel, and the president of the European parliament, David-Maria Sassoli, will also join the political talks.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The UK and the EU have agreed an intensified timetable for FTA negotiations in July.

“This new process will involve a mixture of formal negotiating rounds and smaller conferences, both in London and Brussels assuming public health guidelines enable this.”

The pace of talks will be scaled up so negotiators will meet in each of the five weeks between 29 June and 27 July, No 10 said.

The UK’s 14-day quarantine period for new arrivals should not hinder the talks in its current form, with the guidelines having an exemption for anyone on official visits such as for instance negotiations.

The new details came following the fourth round of negotiations failed to reach a breakthrough a week ago.

The EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, lamented there having been “no significant areas of progress” as he accused the UK of having “backtracking” on the agreed political declaration.

His counterpart in Downing Street, David Frost, said they’d have to “intensify and accelerate” the procedure if there clearly was to be any possibility of an agreement.

Both sides also said the remote meetings had reached their limit and that face-to-face meetings will be needed so as to progress.