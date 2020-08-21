Brexit: UK-EU trade deal ‘seems unlikely’ says Michel Barnier

A post-Brexit trade deal in between the UK and the EU “seems unlikely” at this phase, the bloc’s arbitrator has actually stated.

Speaking after the most recent round of talks, Michel Barnier stated he was “disappointed” and “concerned”.

His UK equivalent David Frost mentioned “little progress”, amidst distinctions on fisheries policy and state help guidelines.

The EU has stated it wishes to concur a deal by October so it can be authorized by the European Parliament prior to the post-Brexit shift duration ends.

The shift duration ends on 31 December and, if a deal has actually not been protected already, the UK would need to trade with the EU on WTO (World Trade Organization) terms.

This indicates most UK products would go through tariffs till a totally free trade deal was prepared to be generated.

The UK has stated it will not extend talks if a contract can not be reached by the December due date.

In a declaration launched after the seventh round of talks, Mr Frost stated it was “unnecessarily difficult to make progress” since the EU was firmly insisting that distinctions over state help and fisheries need to be fixed prior to “substantive work can be carried out in any …