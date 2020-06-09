Brexit: UK and Japan to start negotiations over trade deal

Negotiations on a post-Brexit trade settlement between Britain and Japan will open tomorrow, simply seven months earlier than the top of the UK’s transition interval with the European Union (EU).

Japan is at present the UK’s 11th largest buying and selling companion, and the fourth largest outdoors the EU.

Ministers say the brand new deal may assist the UK because it recovers from the financial shock created by the coronavirus disaster.

But the talks will open as the federal government comes underneath growing stress to assist the financial system by extending the transition interval, a transfer Boris Johnson has categorically dominated out.





Negotiations between the UK and Japan can be carried out remotely, by way of videoconference, because the world continues to combat the worldwide pandemic.

Both nations need to safe an settlement by the top of this yr – though that timeline is described as formidable.

Any new association will construct on the prevailing trade deal between the EU and Japan, however go additional in areas corresponding to digital trade.

Ministers consider the talks can even take the UK one step nearer to its goal of becoming a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade settlement that stretches from Australia to Chile.

The authorities says a bilateral trade deal may bolster GDP by round 0.07 per cent, or £1.5bn, within the long-term.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss mentioned: “This deal will provide more opportunities for businesses and individuals across every region and nation of the UK and help boost our economies following the unprecedented economic challenges posed by coronavirus.” Takaaki Hanaoka, secretary basic of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry within the UK mentioned a dal ought to be struck “at the earliest opportunity.”

Josh Hardie, CBI Deputy Director-General, mentioned Japan provided “huge opportunities” for UK companies.