Brexit trade talks face bleak future as U.K. reportedly plans to undermine existing agreement

There are less than six weeks left for the United Kingdom and the EU to finalize the terms of their new trade deal, if it is likely to enter into force by the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

But as things stand, it seems increasingly unlikely that any deal will appear—an outcome that would mean massive trade barriers flying up between the U.K. and its giant neighbor as 2021 dawns.

Sticking points around fishing and state-aid rules remain unresolved, and now the U.K. may be set to infuriate the EU by ripping up several key points in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, a treaty that was ratified by both sides in January.

On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that the British government is planning to undermine the withdrawal agreement in three ways, all of which relate to the contentious issue of Northern Ireland—the part of the U.K. that features its only land border with an EU member state, namely the Republic of Ireland. As goods and people can move freely through the EU, this border is crucial to the future U.K.-EU trading relationship.

Undermining the deal

According to the FT, a new internal market bill will allow the British government to avoid notifying the EU when introducing state-aid measures that affect businesses in Northern Ireland; the agreement says…

