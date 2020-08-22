Brexit: The EU and UK are locked in last-minute power play

In a city where masks are now required in public locations, it can often be difficult to comprehend precisely what somebody’s stating to you. Or to exercise precisely what they suggest. If you can’t read their lips, how can you start to read their mind?

Despite increasing cases of Covid -19 seeing Belgium being contributed to the UK’s quarantine list, the groups who are aiming to bridge substantial distinctions and provide a trade offer in between the EU and the UK were still able to satisfy in person today – albeit from a safe range.

Unlike those on the squares and boulevards outside, the mediators used no masks, however it appears this benefit did little to expose any brand-new understanding of where the opposite was originating from.

I’m informed the current round of conversations were considerate and friendly – with a heat in between the 2 primary mediators dealing with each other – even when each was providing an uneasy message.

As ever, the EU and UK are barely seeing eye-to-eye though.

Michel Barnier cut a despondent figure (“disappointed, concerned and surprised” to utilize his words) at his conference when he ‘d complete his working …