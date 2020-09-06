Brexit talks, ECB meeting, Japan leadership race

Brexit talks resume this Tuesday as the EU and the UK enter the final phase of negotiations that both sides accept need to be wrapped up by the end of October if a deal is to be in place for when the post-Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

The other big event this week is the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. The euro’s rapid rise in recent months has set alarm bells ringing at the ECB, with policymakers worrying that the currency’s strength is holding back the bloc’s economy and dragging down prices.

The US has a shortened week as it celebrates the Labor Day holiday on Monday, with officials calling for caution to avoid setting off a resurgence of coronavirus. Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks on New York and Washington.

The leadership race to succeed Shinzo Abe as Japan’s prime minister continues, with Yoshihide Suga, the son of a strawberry farmer who started his working life in a cardboard box factory and has spent the past eight years as chief cabinet secretary, leading the pack.

Results from supermarket Wm Morrison, Primark owner AB Foods and Sportswear chain JD Sports add a slight retail flavour to the UK earnings calendar.

British Airways owner IAG holds its annual meeting, when the timing of chief…