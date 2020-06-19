Brexit: ‘No sense’ dragging out trade talks into autumn, Johnson tells Macron

Boris Johnson has told Emmanuel Macron that it “makes no sense” to increase post-Brexit trade talks beyond the end of the summer, in talks throughout the French president’s one-day stop by at London.

Mr Johnson is desperate to seal agreement on the next trade and security partnership with the EU swiftly, as the insufficient progress up to now has heightened the danger of an economically disruptive no-deal crash-out at the conclusion of the Brexit transition period in December.

But the French president is thought as reluctant to go over the trade deal on a bilateral basis, insisting that UK negotiations should be with the 27-nation bloc as a whole.





There has been no breakthrough during the 45-minute talks at Downing Street on Mr Macron’s priority of lifting the UK’s 14-day quarantine on arrivals from abroad, which is steering clear of the resumption of travel between your countries as their respective coronavirus lockdowns lift.

A brief statement released by No 10 said only that the leaders had agreed that “the partnership between our countries will be crucial in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring the global recovery is green and sustainable”.

The talks came at the end of a day of ceremony, as Mr Macron marked the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle’s wartime attract his countrymen from London to resist Nazi occupation.

Mr Macron was welcomed to London by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, remaining two metres apart consistent with physical distancing guidelines.

At Downing Street, that he viewed a 1940s BBC microphone of the kind employed by de Gaulle to send his defiant “Appel” along with messages exchanged with Winston Churchill.

Johnson and Macron maintained social distancing as they observed a flypast of the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France from Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

No 10 said that both leaders had reflected on the putting up with Anglo-French relationship and welcomed on-going cooperation between their countries on illegal migration across the Channel.

A spokesman added: “On UK-EU negotiations, the prime minister welcomed the agreement to intensify talks in July and underlined that the united kingdom does not believe it makes sense for there to be prolonged negotiations into the autumn.

“The prime minister and president Macron discussed the situation in Libya and agreed on the requirement for a UN-led political process which brings together all parties to get rid of the conflict.

“Finally, the leaders agreed to continue to work closely on other international issues, including the proposed Chinese national security law in Hong Kong which would be a breach of the Joint Declaration, and to bring about a two-state solution in the Middle East peace process.”