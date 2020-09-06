Brexit: Negotiator David Frost says UK not scared of walking away

Image copyright

EPA

The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator has stated the federal government is not “scared” of walking away from talks without a trade offer prepared to come into force in 2021.

David Frost told the Mail on Sunday the UK would leave the shift plan – which sees it follow lots of EU guidelines – “come what may” in December.

In contrast, he stated Theresa May’s group had “blinked and had its bluff called”.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier has actually stated he is “worried and disappointed” about an absence of concessions from the UK.

He was speaking after casual talks in between the set stopped working to discover an advancement.

An 8th round of official settlements starts on Monday.

Both sides desire an offer concurred next month in order to have it signed off by political leaders on both sides of the Channel by the end of the shift duration on 31 December.

Differences stay on problems such as fishing and the level of taxpayer support the UK will have the ability to offer organizations once it is an independent country.

Lord Frost informed the paper:”A lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realise that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously.”