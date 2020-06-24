Brexit: Minister refuses to comment on chlorinated chicken plan – claiming Americans may be listening

A cupboard minister has refused to reveal the main points of the proposed deal that will enable chlorinated chicken into the UK – claiming the Americans would possibly be listening.

A “dual tariff” plan has been put ahead to Donald Trump’s administration that will allow US meals that doesn’t meet present British requirements, supplied they paid increased levies.

But, requested for the primary time in regards to the concept by a committee of MPs, commerce secretary Liz Truss refused to focus on it – whereas twice ducking the chance to deny it.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

“I’m not going to go into detail in this committee on our negotiating strategy, because I suspect our counterparties from across the Atlantic might be taking account of my comments,” she claimed.

The comment was made regardless of it being extensively accepted that the proposal has already been made to Washington, in detailed talks persevering with this week.

Watch extra

Earlier this month, No 10 dropped pledge to preserve the ban each chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef, as talks in direction of a commerce take care of Washington ramp up.

Ministers have been accused of risking the best threat to meals security since mad cow illness 20 years in the past, undermining “a food safety revolution” that protected British customers.

The feedback additionally got here after a separate committee accused ministers of drawing a “veil of secrecy” over choice-making after Brexit, MPs having been shut out of scrutinising commerce offers.

Put below strain by the Commons worldwide commerce committee, Ms Truss got here out combating – insisting she was prepared to stroll away from the US talks, if her “red lines” have been crossed.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/66 A message projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover Sky News/AFP by way of Getty 2/66 Getty 3/66 Big Ben, exhibits the palms at eleven o’clock at night time AFP by way of Getty Images 4/66 Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters PA 5/66 Pro-Brexit demonstrators have a good time on Parliament Square REUTERS 6/66 The Union flag is taken down outdoors the European Parliament in Brussels PA 7/66 Pro-EU campaigners outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 8/66 A professional-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag in Parliament Square PA 9/66 EU Council employees eliminated the Union Jack-British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium EPA 10/66 A professional-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag PA 11/66 Pedestrians move in entrance of the Ministry of Defence Building on Whitehall, illuminated by purple, white and blue lights in central London AFP by way of Getty Images 12/66 A Brexit supporter shouts throughout a rally in London AP 13/66 Pro-EU campaigners outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 14/66 Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Already’ rally outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 15/66 A big professional-EU banner is projected onto Ramsgate cliff in Kent PA 16/66 Pro-EU supporters gentle candles in Smith Square in Westminster PA 17/66 A person waves Union flags from a small automotive as he drives previous Brexit supporters gathering in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 18/66 The 5-12 months previous Elisa Saemann, left, and her seven-12 months previous sister Katie maintain a placard throughout a rally by anti-Brexit protesters outdoors the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh AP 19/66 Pro Europe supporters collect on Brexit day close to the British embassy in Berlin, Germany EPA 20/66 Anti-Brexit protester hugs a person whereas holding a placard REUTERS 21/66 A embellished, quaint hearth pump in Parliament Square PA 22/66 Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs at Parliament Square Getty Images 23/66 An anti-Brexiteers stands together with his canine in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 24/66 Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors as he sits subsequent to an EU flag embellished bag in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 25/66 A professional-EU activist performs a guitar embellished with the EU flag throughout a protest organised by civil rights group New Europeans outdoors Europe House, central London AFP by way of Getty Images 26/66 People have a good time Britain leaving the EU REUTERS 27/66 A Pro Brexit supporter has a Union Jack painted onto his face at Parliament Square Getty Images 28/66 Men maintain placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU REUTERS 29/66 Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street draped with Union Jack flags at Parliament Square Getty Images 30/66 An anti-Brexit demonstrator spreads his wings throughout a gathering close to Downing Street AP 31/66 Pro EU supporters show a banner ‘ Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out’ from Westminster bridge EPA 32/66 Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags at Parliament Square Getty 33/66 A person poses for an image on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt Reuters 34/66 People have a good time Britain leaving the EU Reuters 35/66 AFP by way of Getty 36/66 A person wears a pro-Brexit t-shirt Reuters 37/66 Anti-Brexit demonstrators go to Europe House to give flowers to the employees on Brexit day Reuters 38/66 Pro Brexit supporter wears a novelty Union Jack high hat outdoors the Houses of Parliament Getty Images 39/66 Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones on the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, the place a Brexit occasion is being held all through the day PA 40/66 AP 41/66 Getty 42/66 Getty Images 43/66 Pro-EU activists protest Getty Images 44/66 A professional-Brexit demonstrator burns a European Union flag AP 45/66 Pro Brexit supporters Getty Images 46/66 Pro Brexit supporters Getty Images 47/66 A Brexit helps holds an indication in Parliament Square AP 48/66 A person carries an EU themed wreath Reuters 49/66 Ann Widdecombe reacts with different members of the Brexit occasion as they go away en masse from the European Parliament PA 50/66 Anti-Brexit demonstrators in Parliament Square PA 51/66 Pro EU supporters let off flares from Westminster Bridge Getty 52/66 British MEPs Jonathan Bullock, holding the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh go away the European Parliament, in Brussels on the Brexit day AFP by way of Getty 53/66 Newspapers and different souvenirs at a retailer, close to Parliament Square Reuters 54/66 Brexit supporters maintain indicators in Parliament Square AP 55/66 Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty 56/66 French newspapers PA 57/66 Sinn Fein chief Mary Lou McDonald with a Border Communities Against Brexit poster earlier than its unveiling in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border PA 58/66 National growers organisation British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of daybreak, to commemorate Brexit day AP 59/66 Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty 60/66 Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in regulation on January 29, amid emotional scenes, because the bloc’s parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will go away the EU at midnight Brussels time (23.00 GMT) on January 31 Reuters 61/66 A person poses with work on Parliament Square Reuters 62/66 People sporting Union Flags collect in Parliament Square Getty 63/66 A person walks with a St. George’s flag at Westminster bridge on Brexit day Reuters 64/66 A British bulldog toy and different souvenirs at a memento retailer Reuters 65/66 British professional-brexit Members of the European Parliament go away the EU Parliament for the final time Reuters 66/66 Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack as he leaves the European Parliament EPA

1/66 A message projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover Sky News/AFP by way of Getty 2/66 Getty 3/66 Big Ben, exhibits the palms at eleven o’clock at night time AFP by way of Getty Images 4/66 Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters PA

5/66 Pro-Brexit demonstrators have a good time on Parliament Square REUTERS 6/66 The Union flag is taken down outdoors the European Parliament in Brussels PA 7/66 Pro-EU campaigners outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 8/66 A professional-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag in Parliament Square PA

9/66 EU Council employees eliminated the Union Jack-British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium EPA 10/66 A professional-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag PA 11/66 Pedestrians move in entrance of the Ministry of Defence Building on Whitehall, illuminated by purple, white and blue lights in central London AFP by way of Getty Images 12/66 A Brexit supporter shouts throughout a rally in London AP

13/66 Pro-EU campaigners outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 14/66 Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Already’ rally outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 15/66 A big professional-EU banner is projected onto Ramsgate cliff in Kent PA 16/66 Pro-EU supporters gentle candles in Smith Square in Westminster PA

17/66 A person waves Union flags from a small automotive as he drives previous Brexit supporters gathering in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 18/66 The 5-12 months previous Elisa Saemann, left, and her seven-12 months previous sister Katie maintain a placard throughout a rally by anti-Brexit protesters outdoors the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh AP 19/66 Pro Europe supporters collect on Brexit day close to the British embassy in Berlin, Germany EPA 20/66 Anti-Brexit protester hugs a person whereas holding a placard REUTERS

21/66 A embellished, quaint hearth pump in Parliament Square PA 22/66 Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs at Parliament Square Getty Images 23/66 An anti-Brexiteers stands together with his canine in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 24/66 Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors as he sits subsequent to an EU flag embellished bag in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images

25/66 A professional-EU activist performs a guitar embellished with the EU flag throughout a protest organised by civil rights group New Europeans outdoors Europe House, central London AFP by way of Getty Images 26/66 People have a good time Britain leaving the EU REUTERS 27/66 A Pro Brexit supporter has a Union Jack painted onto his face at Parliament Square Getty Images 28/66 Men maintain placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU REUTERS

29/66 Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street draped with Union Jack flags at Parliament Square Getty Images 30/66 An anti-Brexit demonstrator spreads his wings throughout a gathering close to Downing Street AP 31/66 Pro EU supporters show a banner ‘ Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out’ from Westminster bridge EPA 32/66 Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags at Parliament Square Getty

33/66 A person poses for an image on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt Reuters 34/66 People have a good time Britain leaving the EU Reuters 35/66 AFP by way of Getty 36/66 A person wears a pro-Brexit t-shirt Reuters

37/66 Anti-Brexit demonstrators go to Europe House to give flowers to the employees on Brexit day Reuters 38/66 Pro Brexit supporter wears a novelty Union Jack high hat outdoors the Houses of Parliament Getty Images 39/66 Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones on the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, the place a Brexit occasion is being held all through the day PA 40/66 AP

41/66 Getty 42/66 Getty Images 43/66 Pro-EU activists protest Getty Images 44/66 A professional-Brexit demonstrator burns a European Union flag AP

45/66 Pro Brexit supporters Getty Images 46/66 Pro Brexit supporters Getty Images 47/66 A Brexit helps holds an indication in Parliament Square AP 48/66 A person carries an EU themed wreath Reuters

49/66 Ann Widdecombe reacts with different members of the Brexit occasion as they go away en masse from the European Parliament PA 50/66 Anti-Brexit demonstrators in Parliament Square PA 51/66 Pro EU supporters let off flares from Westminster Bridge Getty 52/66 British MEPs Jonathan Bullock, holding the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh go away the European Parliament, in Brussels on the Brexit day AFP by way of Getty

53/66 Newspapers and different souvenirs at a retailer, close to Parliament Square Reuters 54/66 Brexit supporters maintain indicators in Parliament Square AP 55/66 Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty 56/66 French newspapers PA

57/66 Sinn Fein chief Mary Lou McDonald with a Border Communities Against Brexit poster earlier than its unveiling in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border PA 58/66 National growers organisation British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of daybreak, to commemorate Brexit day AP 59/66 Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty 60/66 Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in regulation on January 29, amid emotional scenes, because the bloc’s parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will go away the EU at midnight Brussels time (23.00 GMT) on January 31 Reuters

61/66 A person poses with work on Parliament Square Reuters 62/66 People sporting Union Flags collect in Parliament Square Getty 63/66 A person walks with a St. George’s flag at Westminster bridge on Brexit day Reuters 64/66 A British bulldog toy and different souvenirs at a memento retailer Reuters

65/66 British professional-brexit Members of the European Parliament go away the EU Parliament for the final time Reuters 66/66 Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack as he leaves the European Parliament EPA

When it was identified that Washington was insisting on the UK accepting its meals merchandise – regardless of criticism of its farming strategies – she mentioned that didn’t imply London was “going to accept them”.“I will only strike a deal with the US that fits with British interests and protects all our red lines,” the commerce secretary vowed.

The newest information on Brexit, politics and past direct to your inbox

There was “no time limit” or deadline. “There is no way I will be pressurised into, or bounced into, getting an agreement,” Ms Truss mentioned.

Asked if US meals would even be clearly labelled so customers have been knowledgeable – given Washington’s acknowledged refusal to settle for labelling – she replied: “This is all extremely hypothetical.”

Read extra

She condemned “scaremongering” and argued meals requirements have been protected by the Food Standards Agency, telling MPs: “They are not part of the negotiation.”

However, Ms Truss has acknowledged that – though the EU bans on chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef will be transferred into UK regulation – it would then be free for parliament to change that.