Brexit: Minister refuses to comment on chlorinated chicken plan – claiming Americans may be listening

By
Jackson Delong
-

A cupboard minister has refused to reveal the main points of the proposed deal that will enable chlorinated chicken into the UK – claiming the Americans would possibly be listening.

A “dual tariff” plan has been put ahead to Donald Trump’s administration that will allow US meals that doesn’t meet present British requirements, supplied they paid increased levies.

But, requested for the primary time in regards to the concept by a committee of MPs, commerce secretary Liz Truss refused to focus on it – whereas twice ducking the chance to deny it.


“I’m not going to go into detail in this committee on our negotiating strategy, because I suspect our counterparties from across the Atlantic might be taking account of my comments,” she claimed.

The comment was made regardless of it being extensively accepted that the proposal has already been made to Washington, in detailed talks persevering with this week.

Earlier this month, No 10 dropped pledge to preserve the ban each chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef, as talks in direction of a commerce take care of Washington ramp up.

Ministers have been accused of risking the best threat to meals security since mad cow illness 20 years in the past, undermining “a food safety revolution” that protected British customers.

The feedback additionally got here after a separate committee accused ministers of drawing a “veil of secrecy” over choice-making after Brexit, MPs having been shut out of scrutinising commerce offers.

Put below strain by the Commons worldwide commerce committee, Ms Truss got here out combating – insisting she was prepared to stroll away from the US talks, if her “red lines” have been crossed.

left Created with Sketch.

proper Created with Sketch.

1/66

A message projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover

Sky News/AFP by way of Getty

2/66

Getty

3/66

Big Ben, exhibits the palms at eleven o’clock at night time

AFP by way of Getty Images

4/66

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

PA

5/66

Pro-Brexit demonstrators have a good time on Parliament Square

REUTERS

6/66

The Union flag is taken down outdoors the European Parliament in Brussels

PA

7/66

Pro-EU campaigners outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

PA

8/66

A professional-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag in Parliament Square

PA

9/66

EU Council employees eliminated the Union Jack-British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium

EPA

10/66

A professional-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

PA

11/66

Pedestrians move in entrance of the Ministry of Defence Building on Whitehall, illuminated by purple, white and blue lights in central London

AFP by way of Getty Images

12/66

A Brexit supporter shouts throughout a rally in London

AP

13/66

Pro-EU campaigners outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

PA

14/66

Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Already’ rally outdoors the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

PA

15/66

A big professional-EU banner is projected onto Ramsgate cliff in Kent

PA

16/66

Pro-EU supporters gentle candles in Smith Square in Westminster

PA

17/66

A person waves Union flags from a small automotive as he drives previous Brexit supporters gathering in Parliament Square

AFP by way of Getty Images

18/66

The 5-12 months previous Elisa Saemann, left, and her seven-12 months previous sister Katie maintain a placard throughout a rally by anti-Brexit protesters outdoors the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh

AP

19/66

Pro Europe supporters collect on Brexit day close to the British embassy in Berlin, Germany

EPA

20/66

Anti-Brexit protester hugs a person whereas holding a placard

REUTERS

21/66

A embellished, quaint hearth pump in Parliament Square

PA

22/66

Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs at Parliament Square

Getty Images

23/66

An anti-Brexiteers stands together with his canine in Parliament Square

AFP by way of Getty Images

24/66

Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors as he sits subsequent to an EU flag embellished bag in Parliament Square

AFP by way of Getty Images

25/66

A professional-EU activist performs a guitar embellished with the EU flag throughout a protest organised by civil rights group New Europeans outdoors Europe House, central London

AFP by way of Getty Images

26/66

People have a good time Britain leaving the EU

REUTERS

27/66

A Pro Brexit supporter has a Union Jack painted onto his face at Parliament Square

Getty Images

28/66

Men maintain placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU

REUTERS

29/66

Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street draped with Union Jack flags at Parliament Square

Getty Images

30/66

An anti-Brexit demonstrator spreads his wings throughout a gathering close to Downing Street

AP

31/66

Pro EU supporters show a banner ‘ Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out’ from Westminster bridge

EPA

32/66

Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags at Parliament Square

Getty

33/66

A person poses for an image on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt

Reuters

34/66

People have a good time Britain leaving the EU

Reuters

35/66

AFP by way of Getty

36/66

A person wears a pro-Brexit t-shirt

Reuters

37/66

Anti-Brexit demonstrators go to Europe House to give flowers to the employees on Brexit day

Reuters

38/66

Pro Brexit supporter wears a novelty Union Jack high hat outdoors the Houses of Parliament

Getty Images

39/66

Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones on the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, the place a Brexit occasion is being held all through the day

PA

40/66

AP

41/66

Getty

42/66

Getty Images

43/66

Pro-EU activists protest

Getty Images

44/66

A professional-Brexit demonstrator burns a European Union flag

AP

45/66

Pro Brexit supporters

Getty Images

46/66

Pro Brexit supporters

Getty Images

47/66

A Brexit helps holds an indication in Parliament Square

AP

48/66

A person carries an EU themed wreath

Reuters

49/66

Ann Widdecombe reacts with different members of the Brexit occasion as they go away en masse from the European Parliament

PA

50/66

Anti-Brexit demonstrators in Parliament Square

PA

51/66

Pro EU supporters let off flares from Westminster Bridge

Getty

52/66

British MEPs Jonathan Bullock, holding the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh go away the European Parliament, in Brussels on the Brexit day

AFP by way of Getty

53/66

Newspapers and different souvenirs at a retailer, close to Parliament Square

Reuters

54/66

Brexit supporters maintain indicators in Parliament Square

AP

55/66

Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square

AFP by way of Getty

56/66

French newspapers

PA

57/66

Sinn Fein chief Mary Lou McDonald with a Border Communities Against Brexit poster earlier than its unveiling in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border

PA

58/66

National growers organisation British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of daybreak, to commemorate Brexit day

AP

59/66

Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square

AFP by way of Getty

60/66

Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in regulation on January 29, amid emotional scenes, because the bloc’s parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will go away the EU at midnight Brussels time (23.00 GMT) on January 31

Reuters

61/66

A person poses with work on Parliament Square

Reuters

62/66

People sporting Union Flags collect in Parliament Square

Getty

63/66

A person walks with a St. George’s flag at Westminster bridge on Brexit day

Reuters

64/66

A British bulldog toy and different souvenirs at a memento retailer

Reuters

65/66

British professional-brexit Members of the European Parliament go away the EU Parliament for the final time

Reuters

66/66

Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack as he leaves the European Parliament

EPA


When it was identified that Washington was insisting on the UK accepting its meals merchandise – regardless of criticism of its farming strategies – she mentioned that didn’t imply London was “going to accept them”.“I will only strike a deal with the US that fits with British interests and protects all our red lines,” the commerce secretary vowed.

There was “no time limit” or deadline. “There is no way I will be pressurised into, or bounced into, getting an agreement,” Ms Truss mentioned.

Asked if US meals would even be clearly labelled so customers have been knowledgeable – given Washington’s acknowledged refusal to settle for labelling – she replied: “This is all extremely hypothetical.”

She condemned “scaremongering” and argued meals requirements have been protected by the Food Standards Agency, telling MPs: “They are not part of the negotiation.”

However, Ms Truss has acknowledged that – though the EU bans on chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef will be transferred into UK regulation – it would then be free for parliament to change that.

