Brexit: Michel Barnier says EU ‘cannot go on like this forever’ and accuses Boris Johnson of backtracking on promises

The EU’s chief commerce negotiator has accused Boris Johnson of “backtracking” on commitments he made in the course of the Brexit course of and solid doubt on the longer term of talks.
Michel Barnier warned that there had been “no significant progress” on key factors in negotiations since they started, including: “I don’t think we can go on like this forever”.
The intervention comes on the shut of the most recent spherical of commerce talks held between the 2 sides – through videoconference on account the coronavirus pandemic.
But Mr Barnier expressed hope that the following spherical of negotiations later this month may very well be achieved face-to-face, suggesting this may make the state of affairs “better and more effective”.
David Frost, the UK’s personal chief negotiator, stated in a separate assertion that “progress remains limited”, including: “If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work. We are discussing with the Commission how this can best be done.”
Speaking at a press convention on the shut of negotiations, Mr Barnier listed 4 particular factors within the Brexit “political declaration” signed by Boris Johnson in January that he stated weren’t being damaged.
The areas lined the so-called “level playingfield” in laws, civil nuclear cooperation, anti-money laundering guidelines, and a dedication concerning the technical construction of the deal.
“It is not difficult to read – good weekend reading, if I may say,” he quipped. “It will remain for us the only valid reference, the only relevant precedent in this negotiation. That was agreed by both sides. Yet, round after round, our British counterparts seek to distance themselves from this common basis.”
Turning to the broader points blocking a deal comparable to fishing and regulatory requirements, Mr Barnier stated: “There has been no vital progress on these factors, as I’ve stated, not for the reason that begin of these negotiations and I do not suppose we will go on like this endlessly.
“On high of the the UK have refused to increase the transition interval … from our facet, as certainly was already identified … we’ve got at all times been open on our facet to extending this interval by one or two years. It’s potential and written into the settlement.
“However, if there isn’t any joint choice in the direction of such extension, if there isn’t any change, the UK will depart the one market and the customs union on 31 December
“If we take into account what we have in terms of time to ratify an agreement, we have to have a legal text at the latest 31 October, that leaves us about five months. We have to use this time as efficiently as possible.”
He added: “In all areas the UK continues to backtrack on the commitments it has undertaken in the political declaration, including on fisheries where we agreed to use our best endeavours to ratify an agreement by 1 July 2020. It seems clear that we will not reach the target considering how the negotiations are going.”
David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, stated: “We have simply accomplished our fourth full negotiating spherical with the EU, once more by video convention. It was slightly shorter than common and extra restricted in scope. We proceed to debate the complete vary of points, together with essentially the most troublesome ones.
“Progress stays restricted however our talks have been constructive in tone. Negotiations will proceed and we stay dedicated to a profitable final result.
“We are actually at an necessary second for these talks. We are near reaching the boundaries of what we will obtain by way of the format of distant formal Rounds. If we’re to make progress, it’s clear that we should intensify and speed up our work. We are discussing with the Commission how this can greatest be achieved.
“We have to conclude this negotiation in good time to allow individuals and companies to have certainty concerning the buying and selling phrases that can observe the tip of the transition interval on the finish of this 12 months, and, if needed, to permit ratification of any agreements reached.
“For our part we are willing to work hard to see whether at least the outline of a balanced agreement, covering all issues, can be reached soon. Any such deal must of course accommodate the reality of the UK’s well-established position on the so-called “level playing field”, on fisheries, and the opposite troublesome points.”
One extra spherical of talks is scheduled for this month earlier than a so-called “stock-take”, the place Boris Johnson will meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to debate the general state of affairs.
“Even if we work more intensively … we’re going to have to go right up to the line in October,” Mr Barnier stated. He known as for “extra political momentum” to maneuver the negotiations on.