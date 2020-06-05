Brexit: Michel Barnier says EU ‘cannot go on like this forever’ and accuses Boris Johnson of backtracking on promises

The EU’s chief commerce negotiator has accused Boris Johnson of “backtracking” on commitments he made in the course of the Brexit course of and solid doubt on the longer term of talks.

Michel Barnier warned that there had been “no significant progress” on key factors in negotiations since they started, including: “I don’t think we can go on like this forever”.

The intervention comes on the shut of the most recent spherical of commerce talks held between the 2 sides – through videoconference on account the coronavirus pandemic.





But Mr Barnier expressed hope that the following spherical of negotiations later this month may very well be achieved face-to-face, suggesting this may make the state of affairs “better and more effective”.

David Frost, the UK’s personal chief negotiator, stated in a separate assertion that “progress remains limited”, including: “If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work. We are discussing with the Commission how this can best be done.”

Speaking at a press convention on the shut of negotiations, Mr Barnier listed 4 particular factors within the Brexit “political declaration” signed by Boris Johnson in January that he stated weren’t being damaged.

The areas lined the so-called “level playingfield” in laws, civil nuclear cooperation, anti-money laundering guidelines, and a dedication concerning the technical construction of the deal.

“It is not difficult to read – good weekend reading, if I may say,” he quipped. “It will remain for us the only valid reference, the only relevant precedent in this negotiation. That was agreed by both sides. Yet, round after round, our British counterparts seek to distance themselves from this common basis.”

Turning to the broader points blocking a deal comparable to fishing and regulatory requirements, Mr Barnier stated: “There has been no vital progress on these factors, as I’ve stated, not for the reason that begin of these negotiations and I do not suppose we will go on like this endlessly.

“On high of the the UK have refused to increase the transition interval … from our facet, as certainly was already identified … we’ve got at all times been open on our facet to extending this interval by one or two years. It’s potential and written into the settlement.

“However, if there isn’t any joint choice in the direction of such extension, if there isn’t any change, the UK will depart the one market and the customs union on 31 December

“If we take into account what we have in terms of time to ratify an agreement, we have to have a legal text at the latest 31 October, that leaves us about five months. We have to use this time as efficiently as possible.”

He added: “In all areas the UK continues to backtrack on the commitments it has undertaken in the political declaration, including on fisheries where we agreed to use our best endeavours to ratify an agreement by 1 July 2020. It seems clear that we will not reach the target considering how the negotiations are going.”

David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, stated: “We have simply accomplished our fourth full negotiating spherical with the EU, once more by video convention. It was slightly shorter than common and extra restricted in scope. We proceed to debate the complete vary of points, together with essentially the most troublesome ones.

“Progress stays restricted however our talks have been constructive in tone. Negotiations will proceed and we stay dedicated to a profitable final result.

“We are actually at an necessary second for these talks. We are near reaching the boundaries of what we will obtain by way of the format of distant formal Rounds. If we’re to make progress, it’s clear that we should intensify and speed up our work. We are discussing with the Commission how this can greatest be achieved.

“We have to conclude this negotiation in good time to allow individuals and companies to have certainty concerning the buying and selling phrases that can observe the tip of the transition interval on the finish of this 12 months, and, if needed, to permit ratification of any agreements reached.

1/66 A message projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover Sky News/AFP through Getty 2/66 Getty 3/66 Big Ben, reveals the fingers at eleven o’clock at night time AFP through Getty Images 4/66 Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters PA 5/66 Pro-Brexit demonstrators have a good time on Parliament Square REUTERS 6/66 The Union flag is taken down exterior the European Parliament in Brussels PA 7/66 Pro-EU campaigners exterior the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 8/66 A professional-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag in Parliament Square PA 9/66 EU Council workers eliminated the Union Jack-British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium EPA 10/66 A professional-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag PA 11/66 Pedestrians cross in entrance of the Ministry of Defence Building on Whitehall, illuminated by crimson, white and blue lights in central London AFP through Getty Images 12/66 A Brexit supporter shouts throughout a rally in London AP 13/66 Pro-EU campaigners exterior the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 14/66 Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Already’ rally exterior the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh PA 15/66 A big pro-EU banner is projected onto Ramsgate cliff in Kent PA 16/66 Pro-EU supporters mild candles in Smith Square in Westminster PA 17/66 A person waves Union flags from a small automobile as he drives previous Brexit supporters gathering in Parliament Square AFP through Getty Images 18/66 The five-year outdated Elisa Saemann, left, and her seven-year outdated sister Katie maintain a placard throughout a rally by anti-Brexit protesters exterior the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh AP 19/66 Pro Europe supporters collect on Brexit day close to the British embassy in Berlin, Germany EPA 20/66 Anti-Brexit protester hugs a person whereas holding a placard REUTERS 21/66 A embellished, quaint fireplace pump in Parliament Square PA 22/66 Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs at Parliament Square Getty Images 23/66 An anti-Brexiteers stands together with his canine in Parliament Square AFP through Getty Images 24/66 Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors as he sits subsequent to an EU flag embellished bag in Parliament Square AFP through Getty Images 25/66 A professional-EU activist performs a guitar embellished with the EU flag throughout a protest organised by civil rights group New Europeans exterior Europe House, central London AFP through Getty Images 26/66 People have a good time Britain leaving the EU REUTERS 27/66 A Pro Brexit supporter has a Union Jack painted onto his face at Parliament Square Getty Images 28/66 Men maintain placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU REUTERS 29/66 Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street draped with Union Jack flags at Parliament Square Getty Images 30/66 An anti-Brexit demonstrator spreads his wings throughout a gathering close to Downing Street AP 31/66 Pro EU supporters show a banner ‘ Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out’ from Westminster bridge EPA 32/66 Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags at Parliament Square Getty 33/66 A person poses for an image on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt Reuters 34/66 People have a good time Britain leaving the EU Reuters 35/66 AFP through Getty 36/66 A person wears a pro-Brexit t-shirt Reuters 37/66 Anti-Brexit demonstrators go to Europe House to offer flowers to the workers on Brexit day Reuters 38/66 Pro Brexit supporter wears a novelty Union Jack high hat exterior the Houses of Parliament Getty Images 39/66 Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones on the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, the place a Brexit celebration is being held all through the day PA 40/66 AP 41/66 Getty 42/66 Getty Images 43/66 Pro-EU activists protest Getty Images 44/66 A professional-Brexit demonstrator burns a European Union flag AP 45/66 Pro Brexit supporters Getty Images 46/66 Pro Brexit supporters Getty Images 47/66 A Brexit helps holds an indication in Parliament Square AP 48/66 A person carries an EU themed wreath Reuters 49/66 Ann Widdecombe reacts with different members of the Brexit celebration as they depart en masse from the European Parliament PA 50/66 Anti-Brexit demonstrators in Parliament Square PA 51/66 Pro EU supporters let off flares from Westminster Bridge Getty 52/66 British MEPs Jonathan Bullock, holding the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh depart the European Parliament, in Brussels on the Brexit day AFP through Getty 53/66 Newspapers and different souvenirs at a retailer, close to Parliament Square Reuters 54/66 Brexit supporters maintain indicators in Parliament Square AP 55/66 Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square AFP through Getty 56/66 French newspapers PA 57/66 Sinn Fein chief Mary Lou McDonald with a Border Communities Against Brexit poster earlier than its unveiling in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border PA 58/66 National growers organisation British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of daybreak, to commemorate Brexit day AP 59/66 Pro-EU protesters maintain placards in Parliament Square AFP through Getty 60/66 Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in legislation on January 29, amid emotional scenes, because the bloc’s parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will depart the EU at midnight Brussels time (23.00 GMT) on January 31 Reuters 61/66 A person poses with work on Parliament Square Reuters 62/66 People sporting Union Flags collect in Parliament Square Getty 63/66 A person walks with a St. George’s flag at Westminster bridge on Brexit day Reuters 64/66 A British bulldog toy and different souvenirs at a memento retailer Reuters 65/66 British pro-brexit Members of the European Parliament depart the EU Parliament for the final time Reuters 66/66 Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack as he leaves the European Parliament EPA

“For our part we are willing to work hard to see whether at least the outline of a balanced agreement, covering all issues, can be reached soon. Any such deal must of course accommodate the reality of the UK’s well-established position on the so-called “level playing field”, on fisheries, and the opposite troublesome points.”

One extra spherical of talks is scheduled for this month earlier than a so-called “stock-take”, the place Boris Johnson will meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to debate the general state of affairs.

“Even if we work more intensively … we’re going to have to go right up to the line in October,” Mr Barnier stated. He known as for “extra political momentum” to maneuver the negotiations on.