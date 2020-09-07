‘Brexit heat’ returns as sterling loses ground against dollar

Sterling shed nearly 1 per cent of its value against the US dollar on Monday and futures markets were braced for a rise in volatility, after Brexit risks returned to haunt the UK currency and put a stop to a strong summer run.

The pound slumped to $1.3161 by early afternoon on Monday, losing 0.91 per cent against the dollar after the Financial Times reported that the UK government was planning legislation that would override keys parts of the withdrawal agreement. The currency also slipped 0.8 per cent lower against the euro.

The losses come after a strong performance for the currency during the summer, when traders largely ignored Brexit-related headlines and cheered the pound’s move higher against the struggling dollar. The pound has gained about 4 per cent against the dollar since June.

But sterling has been jolted by the UK’s threat to put the trade talks at risk, causing a rise in expectations for volatility in exchange rates for the rest of the year. The eighth formal round of talks between the two sides begins on Tuesday.

“The Brexit heat is back on and sterling is, in our view, unprepared,” said Petr Krpata, a currency strategist at ING Bank in London.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that if a withdrawal agreement was not reached with the EU by…