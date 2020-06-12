Brexit: Full border controls with EU won’t be ready until at least six months after UK leaves single market, government admits

Full border controls with the EU won’t be ready until at least six months after end of the Brexit transition period, the government has announced.

Businesses importing goods from Europe will be asked to keep records from 1 January next year of what tariffs they need to pay but won’t be asked to pay them until July.

It comes amid warnings of a shortfall in customs agents to deal with the surge in bureaucracy, and tight deadlines for building the newest border infrastructure required.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not only the headlines

Business groups have also warned that firms are not ready for the change, while and trade experts said this week that businesses did not yet have enough information regarding how the border would actually be operated to correctly get ready.

The government says it will phase in full controls from April on products and services of animal origin, with the extra forms and customs declarations needed for all traders three months later.

Read more

Officials say they were taking care of the basis that full controls would be in place for July but that they could be delayed even longer if there is significant disruption.

The European Union is expected to impose full border controls on goods travelling from the UK on 1 January as in the pipeline.

Alex Veitch, head of international policy at Freight Transport Association (FTA) welcomed the announcement of a delay.

“Today’s announcement is very welcome news for the logistics industry. Government has paid attention to our concerns and made allowances allow our sector to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and plan effortlessly and in good time for a brand new trading relationship with Europe,” he said.

Mr Veitch added that business would “now have time to learn and adapt to new procedures”.

Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister who’s overseeing a lot of Brexit preparation, said: “We have informed the EU today that we won’t extend the Transition Period. The moment for extension has now passed. At the finish of this year we will get a grip on our own laws and borders which is why we’re able to take the sovereign decision to introduce arrangements in a manner that gives companies impacted by coronavirus time to adjust.

“Today’s announcement is an important step towards getting the country ready for the end of the transition period, but there is still more work to be done by both government and industry to ensure we are ready to seize the opportunities of being a fully independent United Kingdom.”

More follows…