Brexit: EU may veto UK trade deal lacking safeguards, leaked report reveals | Politics

The European parliament may veto any trade deal between the UK and the European Union that lacks “robust” safeguards to make sure truthful competitors and powerful requirements on the surroundings and staff’ rights, in accordance with a leaked doc.
A draft decision, seen by the Guardian, which will likely be put to a vote on Friday, underlines the implicit menace to dam the EU-UK trade deal. Urging the British authorities to “revise its negotiation position”, the textual content states {that a} stage enjoying area is the “necessary condition for the European parliament to give its consent to a trade agreement with the UK”.
The stage enjoying area – widespread requirements on surroundings, staff’ rights and state subsidies for corporations – is among the predominant hindrances of Brexit talks that has contributed to the present impasse.
The parliament’s textual content underlines the slim room for manoeuvre out there to the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who final week hinted at a attainable concession on state help – the principles that restrict authorities subsidies for corporations. Barnier declined to again publicly the EU’s opening demand that European guidelines on state help should be written into UK legislation.
The parliament decision, nevertheless, states that EU requirements should be safeguarded to keep away from a “race to the bottom”, whereas revealing little slack to flee the EU’s opening place of matching EU guidelines on state help – so-called “dynamic alignment”.
Brussels sources have performed down discuss of imminent compromise on the essential problem of state help.
EU officers need to see a typical strategy on state help which means the UK and EU would transfer collectively in adapting guidelines in response to the financial outlook.
In current weeks, many EU restrictions on firm bailouts and subsidies have been lifted in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Brussels needs to make sure comparable coordination between EU and UK state help guidelines in future.
“But the substance doesn’t exist right now,” an EU official stated. “We made important commitments in the political declaration. The UK has not followed up on this. And it is also worrying that we have no idea what the UK state aid control system will look like as of 1 January 2020.”
State help was one of the crucial troublesome points, stated an EU diplomat, who added it was too early to talk of a compromise.
EU sources stated the absence of sturdy worldwide guidelines makes state help particularly complicated. “You have the [World Trade Organization] agreement on subsidies but it is an old agreement and it is not easy to use. So it’s not really enough. You would need to find something else.”
British officers have additionally performed down discuss of a breakthrough on state help – and there have been no detailed discussions within the newest spherical of talks.
In a current letter to Barnier, the UK chief negotiator, David Frost, described the EU’s demand that the UK settle for state help guidelines as “egregious”. Sources say the federal government can’t be constrained in its potential to run its personal guidelines on state help.
“We cannot accept any alignment with EU rules, the appearance of EU law concepts, or commitments around internal monitoring and enforcement that are inappropriate for [a free trade agreement],” Frost has stated.
Meanwhile, Brussels has low expectations of a reset rising from a gathering between Boris Johnson and the EC president, Ursula von der Leyen, anticipated later this month. Attention is focusing as an alternative on whether or not the following spherical of talks – pencilled in for early July – can proceed otherwise to assist the seek for compromise.
The European parliament’s trade and overseas affairs committees will vote on the draft decision on Friday, whereas all MEPs will have the ability to have their say subsequent week.