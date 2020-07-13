Brexit as Crypto Case Study? Britain Contemplates Its CBDC

The Bank of England is thinking about issuance of a CBDC according to its guv, Andrew Bailey.

Bloomberg reports that throughout a trainee webinar, the head of the Bank of England acknowledged that they are checking out the possibility of releasing a digital currency:

“We are looking at the question of, should we create a Bank of England digital currency. We’ll go on looking at it, as it does have huge implications on the nature of payments and society. I think in a few years time, we will be heading toward some sort of digital currency,” he included.”

England might understand such an endeavor reasonably quickly, compared to other European countries. The nation does not need to handle EU administration, nor is it a part of theEurozone These elements have actually enabled the country to maintain its own sovereign currency– the British pound. If the U.K. chooses to establish a CBDC, it might offer the British pound with some benefit over significant competing currencies like the U.S. dollar and the Euro.